She’s Not Letting Her Narcissistic Dad Meet Her Daughter So She Can Protect Her Little Girl

Two weeks ago, this 29-year-old woman gave birth to her firstborn child, a little girl. Stepping into the role of a mom has been amazing, yet draining for her.

She’s already made a pretty bold choice involving her newborn’s future, and it’s creating waves in her family: she made it clear to her 55-year-old dad that he will never get to meet her daughter as long as he’s still on this earth.

Now, she has a valid reason for wanting to keep her dad out of her daughter’s life. Her dad is narcissistic, manipulative, and full of anger.

If he doesn’t get his way, it gets ugly. Her dad would break plates and doors, or hit walls, when she was growing up. He would yell at her and her mom like they were his mortal enemies.

“One time, when I was 12, he made me stand outside in the rain for an hour because I got a B on a math test. When I cried, he told me to “stop being dramatic and start being better,” she explained.

“I went no contact when I was 20. It was the best decision I ever made. I’ve spent nearly a decade in therapy, building boundaries and healing.”

“Two years ago, he got sober after a health scare. Since then, he’s reached out several times — birthday cards, voicemails, even showed up at my old apartment once. Always with the same message: “I’ve changed.” But never a real apology. Just guilt-tripping wrapped in fake warmth.”

After she made an announcement about her daughter’s birth on social media, her dad left a comment that he was excited to meet her.

She didn’t respond, and her aunt called her later on to say she broke her dad’s heart for not reaching out to him about his granddaughter.

Her aunt believes that her dad is trying to be a better person, so she should not continue to “punish” him for the past.



“But here’s the thing: I’m not punishing him. I’m protecting her,” she added. “If I let him in, even a little, what happens when he flips again?”

“Or when he tries to parent me through her? I won’t make my child carry the trauma I’ve spent years trying to unload.”

“Now my aunt and cousins are calling me heartless. One cousin even told me, “If you’re so healed, why are you still holding a grudge?”

Do you think she’s wrong to not allow her dad to meet her little girl?

