Someone Threw Up On Her On A Delta Flight, And She Says The Flight Attendants Didn’t Actually Help Her

When TikToker Laura (@laura.juntgen) and her daughter were flying on a Delta Air Lines flight back to New York, someone threw up on her.

She and her daughter were sitting in the back of the plane. There was no one in the seats across from them to their right.

She was listening to a podcast when a man started walking toward the back of the plane. A flight attendant stopped him and told him to go back to his seat since they were about to take off.

However, he did not make a move back to his seat. He had a funny look on his face. He looked at the ground and immediately covered his mouth with both hands. He then projectile vomited.

The vomit spewed out from the sides of his hands, showering Laura with liquid chunks. It landed on her coat, on her seat, and on the entire right side of her body. She was soaking wet, and the vomit was seeping into her clothes.

The flight attendant freaked out and told the captain to turn around because of a sick passenger. Meanwhile, Laura was sitting in her seat with her eyes squeezed shut. She tried to breathe slowly to prevent herself from puking.

The flight attendant made sure the man was okay and got him situated before returning to Laura with a tiny package of moist towelettes.

She handed Laura two towelettes so she could clean herself off. Once the plane reached the gate, the flight attendant came back to wipe Laura’s coat for about 20 seconds and then disappeared.

She was forced to sit in puke for a while until she took matters into her own hands. She had to carefully grab her bag from the floor and jump over the puke on the ground to get into a new seat.

Not once did an employee check on her or offer her any type of assistance. She had to request a trash bag to wrap her coat in, and nobody took away her dirty towelettes, so she had to stuff them in the back of a seat.

She sat in gross, wet clothes for the three-hour flight.

Later, she tried to file a complaint and was offered only $120 for her troubles. When she finally got ahold of an actual person to speak to, she was told that they could not do anything else for her and made her feel like she should be grateful for any compensation at all.

Many TikTok users in the comments section were appalled by Laura’s experience and demanded that Delta compensate her properly.

“That’s a major biohazard, and the plane should’ve been evacuated, and everyone should’ve been placed on whole different plane,” commented one user.

“Oh, I’d become the problem because I would immediately strip off the dirty clothes. They should 100% have comped your flight,” declared another.

“That’s considered bodily fluids. They should have comped you AND paid to have you get tested for pathogens,” wrote a third.

@laura.juntgen #puke #deltaairlines #vomit #vomiting #gross #accountability The puke was gross, but the response by Delta was worse. I did FINALLY have a chance to speak with a rep a few minutes after posting this video. I was told my complaint was filed and addressed, there was nothing more to do. I told her I wasn’t satisfied with the response and wanted to speak further. She said there was nothing more Delta could do. So keep that in mind when you book your next flight… You may need to clean bodily fluids off of your body with you bare hands. But don’t worry, they will credit your next flight $120 and tell you that gesture was already above and beyond. ? original sound – Laura.Juntgen

