7 Biggest Cat Breeds In Case You Want A Larger Than Life Pet

Good Things Don’t Always Come In Small Packages

When it comes to cats, some people want cute, cuddly, and compact, but others might want a slightly larger feline package.

There are a few hefty breeds that look like they’re probably about the size of a bobcat. They have long, flowing fur and big paws, and best of all, they give the warmest snuggles.

Here Are 7 Of The Biggest Cat Breeds

Here are seven large domestic cat breeds to bring you joy. If you’re willing to care for one of these gentle giants, make sure you’ve got ample space and a structurally sound couch in your home.

1. Bengal

If you see a Bengal in someone’s house or yard, you might need to do a double take, rub your eyes, and blink rapidly to make sure that what you’re seeing is not some kind of wild leopard. Its unique spotted coat makes it look like it came straight from the jungle. Bengal cats grow to eight to 10 inches in height and weigh 15 to 18 pounds.

2. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is strong, shaggy, and well-proportioned. These cats are one of the most popular large domestic cat breeds. With a Maine Coon, you’ve got more to love! They can reach 10 to 16 inches in height and weigh over 20 pounds. A now-debunked myth surrounding the origins of the Maine Coon is that it was the product of a house cat and a raccoon.

3. Persian

Compared to most cats, the Persian is large, but it’s not that big when standing next to felines like the Maine Coon. The cat has a squished-looking face and an extremely plush coat with long hair that gives it a larger appearance.

Unlike other big house cats, the Persian is happy to lounge around all day and is not as active as other breeds. It weighs between seven and 10 pounds and reaches up to 10 inches in height.

4. Savannah

Savannah cats are the result of crossing a domestic cat with a serval, which is an African wildcat with large ears. They have an exotic look to them that makes them highly sought after. Their size and wildness depend on how genetically removed they are from their serval relative. They can be 10 to 17 inches tall and weigh 12 to 25 pounds.

5. Ragamuffin

The ragamuffin is descended from another larger breed, the Ragdoll. This cat is lovable and adorable, with a thick, fluffy coat and a docile nature. Ragamuffins come in many different colors, including black, white, red, cinnamon, chestnut, and chocolate. Their height range is nine to 12 inches, and their weight is eight to 20 pounds.

6. Chausie

The Chausie came to existence in a similar way as the savannah cat, by crossing a domestic cat and wildcat. These cats are social, regal, active, and intelligent. They have lean, agile bodies that make them fast and high jumpers. Since they’re so energetic, they require a lot of attention.

In addition, they like to have consistent routines, so they’ll want dinner at the same time every day. The Chausie’s height range is 14 to 18 inches, and weight is 15 to 20 pounds.

7. Norwegian Forest Cat

This muscular cat with large paws and wide, yellow eyes is known as the Norwegian forest cat. These felines were first bred in Norway by breeders who were inspired by an old legend about a cat that lived in the forest and would appear and vanish like magic. Height is nine to 12 inches, and weight is nine to 16 pounds.

