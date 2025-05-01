She’s Filing For Divorce After Catching Her Husband Paying For Her Best Friend’s Steamy Content

Evgenia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

How betrayed would you feel if you caught your significant other paying for the racy content your best friend puts online?

This 28-year-old woman has spent the last two years married to her 31-year-old husband, though they have been with one another for five years in total.

They were going to start trying to have children quite soon, and she even put together a little wishlist on Amazon with baby items she would like to buy.

“All of these things changed after something he did last week that made me change my mind completely,” she explained.

“So I went through his Instagram following one night, not that I suspected him of cheating or anything, but looking for potential mutuals (we both worked at the same location at one point).”

While she was scrolling, she saw that her husband was following her best friend from childhood. Her best friend creates some steamy online content that she then sells to her subscribers, and her best friend uses Instagram to promote all of that.

It then dawned on her that her husband had to be following her best friend for that reason: to get a look at that particular content.

She felt ill when she put the pieces together, and she was so upset that when her husband came back from work late that evening, she didn’t have it in her to say anything to him.

The following morning, she sent her best friend a message, questioning her about whether she’s aware that her husband is following her.

Sadly, her best friend replied that she knows about that, and added that her husband is paying to subscribe to her steamy content.

“This made me furious. She knew about it and didn’t tell me. I knew I had to cut ties with her, but first had to deal with my husband,” she continued.

“I finally decided to bring it up to him the next day. I show him the account and ask, ‘What’s this? Do you know who this is?’ He looked anxious before saying no. I showed him the messages between me and my friend before he finally said something. Let the cat run out of the bag. I told him I want to file for divorce because I am done with him.”

“I blocked him and my friend everywhere and cut contact with him fully yesterday. I now keep getting messages from random accounts on Instagram telling me I am stupid for divorcing over [this]…”

She is curious if she should have opted to forgive her husband instead, but she feels so furious that he and her best friend kept a big secret from her.

What do you think?

