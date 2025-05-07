7 Dog Breeds That Act Like They’re Cats

Are You A Dog Person, A Cat Person, Or Both?

Believe it or not, there are some people who are not strictly a dog or a cat person. If you can’t decide between a cat or a dog to add to your family, you’ll be able to have the best of both worlds with these cat-like pups. Cats and dogs can be more alike than you think.

Some dog breeds share many personality traits with cats, such as their cleanliness, obsession with sunbeams, and adventure-seeking tendencies.

Here Are 7 Dog Breeds That Act Like They Are Cats

Whether you’re a cat person dabbling in dog ownership or just love pets with an independent spirit, here are seven dog breeds that act like they are cats.

1. Basenji

The Basenji is an African dog breed that is known as the “barkless dog” because of how quiet it is. Like a cat, the Basenji is a good hunter, routinely grooms itself, and is very stubborn.

These dogs do not have much patience for training. They may know exactly what you’re commanding them to do, but whether they listen or not depends on their mood.

2. Chow Chow

The big, fluffy Chow Chow is not exactly the size of your average kitty, but the breed does exude the same sense of pride that makes cats hold their heads high.

Chows Chows also have a need to keep clean. They are elegant, dignified, and can be aloof at times. They are loyal toward loved ones but aren’t ideal for households with kids and other pets.

3. Greyhound

Greyhounds are best known for racing at high speeds, but they also have an unexpected lazy side. They love to lounge around on the couch all day and actually do not require much exercise.

They are quiet, gentle, and friendly. They can also be stubborn when following commands and are not usually the adventurous type.

4. Whippet

Another racing breed that doesn’t bark much, the Whippet is similar to the Greyhound, but is smaller in size. Whippets are calm, cool, and collected.

They love to curl up on a soft armchair in a warm house and get along well with other pets, including cats. From time to time, Whippets are prone to spurts of energy. When they’re not playing or sprinting, they are content with taking long naps.

5. Manchester Terrier

The Manchester Terrier fits snugly on your lap like a cat, usually reaching up to no more than 20 pounds. It is extremely observant of its environment and is great at hunting mice.

Manchester Terriers like to go on a few vigorous walks each day to burn off energy. They are graceful, athletic, and smart. As long as you keep them properly entertained, they will stay out of trouble.

6. Afghan Hound

The Afghan hound is beautiful and sophisticated, with an eye-catching silky coat. They are agile, sweet-natured, and loyal to their family.

However, Afghan hounds are not for everyone because they have strong levels of independence, which can make them difficult to train and handle. They can also jump over short fences, so prepare your yard and home accordingly.

7. Maltese

This breed is cute, tiny, curious, and playful, preferring to spend time in quieter environments with their humans. Additionally, they are known for getting along with cats.

These pups are ideal for seniors since they do not have intense exercise needs. A quick walk around the block or some indoor playtime will suffice.

Emily Chan