7 Endangered Wild Cats That Are On The Brink Of Extinction

Bill - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

There’s More To Wild Cats Than Just Lions And Tigers

Sarah Cheriton-Jones – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Today, we’re bringing attention to the other magnificent and diverse species on the planet. Sadly, many of these felines are on the brink of extinction.

From stealthy snow leopards to elusive lynxes, more than 40 percent of wild cat species are classified as threatened, vulnerable, or endangered.

Here Are 7 Endangered Wild Cats

BlueOrange Studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Habitat loss, poaching, climate change, and human activities have all caused their populations to decline.

While house cats are busy knocking cups off tables and using your laptop as a bed, their wild cousins are fighting for survival. Here are seven endangered wild cats that need our help before they disappear forever.

1. Snow Leopard

Sangur – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The iconic snow leopard lives in cold habitats in Central and South Asia, particularly the Tibetan Plateau and the Himalayas.

The species is classified as vulnerable and their estimated population is somewhere between 2,710 and 3,386 individuals. Poachers target them for their beautiful, thick fur, which is often used for luxury wall hangings and rugs.

2. Iberian Lynx

ondrejprosicky – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The most threatened cat species in the world is the Iberian lynx, which has a population of around 400 mature individuals.

That number may seem low, but in 2002, only 94 individuals remained in two separate and isolated populations, so they really did come back from near-extinction. The Iberian lynx is native to the Iberian Peninsula and hunts mostly rabbits.

3. Cheetah

Dr Ajay Kumar Singh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Cheetahs are the fastest land animals in the world. They are vulnerable to extinction, with only about 6,674 cats left in the wild.

They were once found across Africa and the Middle East, but now they are limited to one small area of Iran and some places in Africa.

4. Flat-Headed Cat

wildarun – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

This feline looks more like a lemur than it does a cat. You’ve probably never heard of the endangered flat-headed cat before. It was named for its elongated skull, which provides binocular vision for hunting. There are fewer than 2,500 mature individuals left in the wild.

They live in the wetlands of Brunei, Malaysia, and Indonesia, but destruction of these habitats for palm oil plantations has led to tremendous loss. They are now thought to be extinct in Thailand.

slowmotiongli – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The African black-footed cat may look like an adorable little kitty, but it is actually considered the world’s deadliest cat. It lives in the arid regions of southern Africa.

Black-footed cats are shy and come out at night to hunt. Yet, they are incredibly fierce and are the most successful hunters of all wild cat species. Their population numbers are estimated to be at 9,707.

6. Clouded Leopard

Bill – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Less than 10,000 clouded leopards are thought to be alive in Southeast Asia. They are now extinct in Taiwan. Since 2008, they have been listed as vulnerable. Their main threats are habitat loss from deforestation and poaching for the illegal wildlife trade.

7. Borneo Bay Cat

cn0ra – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The endangered Borneo bay cats inhabit the island of Borneo and are about the size of a large house cat. An estimated 2,200 bay cats are left.

They have chestnut fur and bright yellow eyes. Researchers don’t know much about bay cats because of how rare and elusive they are, but it is assumed that they face major threats like deforestation and the wildlife trade.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan