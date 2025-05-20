His Twin Brother Is Marrying His Ex After Sneaking Around With Her, So He’s Skipping The Wedding

This man has a twin brother named Nate, and while they share a close bond, they are polar opposites of one another.

He’s an introvert, he works in academia, and Nate is the social butterfly with a career in the entertainment world.

Five years ago, he had a girlfriend named Lena, and they were together for close to two years. He and Lena split up after Lena confessed that she couldn’t picture a future with him in it.

They didn’t argue, the split wasn’t ugly; it all just slowly and surely faded away between them. His feelings were hurt, of course, but he managed to move on with his life.

A year ago, Nate shocked him with news that he and Lena connected over a party he had invited them to attend.

Apparently, Nate decided to date Lena for months without saying anything. Nate mentioned he had waited until he knew things with Lena were serious to come to him about it.

“I tried to be mature. I even told him I was glad he found someone who gets him,” he explained. “But here’s the thing, Lena and I overlapped.”

“I later found out she and Nate were talking while she and I were still technically together, and maybe even had feelings brewing back then. It reframed the entire relationship for me.”

“Now they’re getting married in August, and I told him I’m not going. Not because I still have feelings for her, I don’t, but because I think it’s a betrayal on both their parts. I’m not angry, I just can’t bring myself to sit there and clap.”

His mom and dad are livid. His mom feels he’s tossing out his relationship with Nate over a girl he no longer loves.

Nate has texted him to state that he’s respectful of his decision to skip the wedding, however, he’s hoping he will end up doing ‘the right thing.’

He’s not sure what the right thing even is here. He does not want to wreck the wedding, or make the day all about him, and steal the spotlight.

“I’ve been nothing but civil. But showing up feels like pretending it didn’t matter,” he concluded.

What advice do you have for him?

