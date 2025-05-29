She Kicked Her Sister Out Of Her Birthday Party For Allowing Her Daughter To Make An Ugly Cake

luengo_ua - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Since this 28-year-old woman landed her first job with a great salary this year, she planned on celebrating by having a blowout birthday party.

Her 32-year-old sister is a professional baker, and she adores the cakes her sister creates. She naturally asked her sister to be the one to bake her birthday cake, and her sister said yes.

They spent two months making her cake design absolutely perfect. She gave her sister money for the ingredients and for her time, too.

Honestly, she paid her sister more than she usually gets from her clients, so she wasn’t expecting a friends and family discount for her hard work.

She had no reason to suspect that her birthday cake would turn out hideous, but on the day of her party, her sister showed up an hour beforehand with the cake, and she was shocked to see it.

“It was terrible. All the decorations looked weird, the colors were mixed so much that sometimes they looked black, words had errors,” she explained.

“I asked her what happened. She then proudly announced to me that her daughter (10) helped with the baking, and 80% of the cake was her idea. I got mad. Like, very angry.”

“I told her that I hoped she was kidding and that it was some fake cake, and she had the real one in her car or something. But no. This nightmare was real, and my sister still didn’t understand why I was angry. I told her to go away.”

Her sister didn’t understand why she was so upset. They got into an enormous argument, which ended in her kicking her sister and her sister’s daughter out of her party before it even officially started.

luengo_ua – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She quickly raced down to a local store and purchased three cakes before her guests arrived. Nobody was the wiser, but a couple of her guests wanted to know why her sister was missing.

A day later, her sister went around telling everyone what she did, and now there’s drama in their family, since everyone else has been roped into the cake problem.

“Some are on her side, some are on mine, and others think, ‘Well, my sister shouldn’t do that, but I should be the cool aunt and enjoy the cake,'” she continued.

“Meanwhile, what I regret most is the money I lost, and I wonder if I should get it back from her.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski