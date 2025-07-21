He’s Explaining What The Color Of Your Dog’s Fur Says About Your Luck

standret - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person or dog

According to the ancient Chinese practice of feng shui, your dog’s fur color says a lot about their luck and the kind of vibes they bring in.

In Chinese feng shui tradition, colors carry energy, and energy affects your space. So, before you decide on which dog to take home, consider their coat color and what meanings are associated with them.

TikToker Tanaura (@tanauraluck) is breaking down what each coat color means and how it influences the energy flow in your home.

First of all, black tends to be connected to darker themes in other cultures, but in feng shui, it has a more positive connotation.

A black dog exudes strength and guards the home from negativity and danger. They are great for shielding you from bad luck and are seen as powerful protectors.

Second, a brown or golden-colored dog attracts wealth and stable income. They are grounding and bring in long-term prosperity.

A golden yellow hue represented gold for the Chinese emperor’s robes, which further adds to the idea of wealth.

And last but not least, white dogs are linked to purity and healing. They help balance your energy, especially if you’re going through a lot of emotional changes.

They provide clarity, focus, and productivity.

standret – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person or dog

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

In feng shui, your pets are more than just companions. They are literally a part of your energy field. At the end of the day, every dog brings something invaluable to a home, no matter the color of their fur.

It’s always fun to see how ancient traditions like feng shui can still find relevancy and meaning in the modern aspects of life you would least expect.

Pet owners shared their thoughts in the comments section, and some even revealed exactly how their pets have made their lives better.

“I believe dogs and cats have energy. My sister has dogs, and I have cats. We live in the same house. I love them all!” exclaimed one person.

“My energy field is super happy and vibrant because I have such good pets and happy dogs, and they’re a reflection of me because I’m super happy all the time,” wrote another.

“Had a white dog who literally helped me through hard times, and my black dogs guard me from bugs,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan