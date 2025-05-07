7 Kid-Friendly Cat Breeds

Lalandrew - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Have You Been Looking For A Kid-Friendly Cat?

Surachetsh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Not all cats are fans of the chaos that comes with kids, but there are some breeds that don’t mind being dressed up in doll clothes and patted by tiny hands.

Of course, every cat has their own individual personality, but these cats tend to be the most kid-friendly. They are playful, patient, and surprisingly tolerant of toddlers.

Here Are 7 Cat Breeds That Love Little Ones

lalalululala – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Whether you’re a parent wanting to teach your children a valuable lesson about responsibility through a furry companion or just want a chill cat to cuddle up with, here are seven cat breeds that thrive in family environments and are known to love the little ones.

1. American Shorthair

Lalandrew – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The gentle demeanor of American shorthairs makes them a top contender for families with children. They have a history as mousers, so they like to stay active, but they also enjoy sitting and looking out the window. They appreciate attention but are okay with being left alone at times.

2. Birman

vadimborkin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Birman does well with small children and other animals. It is an easygoing breed that is not too delicate for children to handle.

These kitties have a lot of patience and will happily play with kids of all ages who are gentle and respectful. All Birman cats have blue eyes, four white paws, and long, silky fur.

3. Maine Coon

Sergei – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Just because Maine coons are large doesn’t mean they won’t be a good fit for families with kids. They are smart, friendly, and laid-back.

They are entertaining playmates and can live peacefully alongside other household pets as well. Kids can have fun trying to teach Maine coons all kinds of new tricks.

4. Ragdoll

cat – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Anyone, not to mention kids, would absolutely adore the ragdoll. This breed is charming, calm, and sociable. Ragdoll cats love to be held and will melt into your arms.

They will also allow themselves to be included in children’s games without complaint. Dress them up for a tea party or push them around in a stroller, and they will stay relaxed.

5. Abyssinian

Pitcher – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Abyssinian is a small, short-haired cat that is extremely active and outgoing, so it can keep up with the energy levels of children.

Since Abyssinians are smaller, they work better with older children who can carefully handle cats. Your household will liven up considerably after adding this cat to your family.

6. Manx

eSchmidt – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Look no further for a cuddly companion than the Manx! Sometimes, the Manx is described as dog-like. They are happiest when curled up in a comfortable spot, but are prone to bursts of energy. Their best attributes are patience and tolerance. Some Manx will even play fetch with their favorite toys.

7. Burmese

Zuzana Tillerova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Burmese loves people and will engage in interactive play as much as possible. These felines retain a kitten-like energy even as adults.

They thrive in busy households and develop strong bonds with family members. Do not leave Burmese cats alone for long periods of time because they take great pleasure in being showered with attention.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan