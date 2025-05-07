7 Mischievous Cat Breeds

Have You Been Looking For A Mischievous Cat?

Mischievous cat breeds bring endless entertainment, chaos, and personality to your home. They are stealthy troublemakers who will certainly keep you on your toes.

Here Are 7 Mischievous Cat Breeds

Whether they’re stealing snacks behind your back, opening your drawers, or unrolling your toilet paper, they can’t help but look adorable, even when they’re engaging in devious behavior. Here are seven mischievous cat breeds that are masterminds in charm and causing shenanigans.

1. Colorpoint Shorthair

As one of the most stubborn cat breeds, colorpoint shorthairs are natural rascals. They run, jump, and climb everywhere, so you can imagine how that goes!

They are bold, headstrong, and outgoing, always happy to meet new people. They are very vocal about letting you know when they’re upset about not getting their way.

2. Singapura

The Singapura is petite, but this breed is packed with naughty energy and expects to be included in every aspect of your life. These kitties will locate every hiding spot you have and uncover whatever it is that you tried to keep from them.

They will figure out how to open the treats, so you must think one step ahead of them. Singapura cats thrive around friends and family, so they don’t like being left alone for long periods of time.

3. Balinese

The Balinese is one of the longest living felines around, with a lifespan of up to 20 years. It looks like causing mischief might be the key to a long and healthy life!

Balinese cats require a lot of attention, and they will get creative in order to have all eyes on them. Their energy can be channeled into active games or learning tricks. If you leave a Balinese home alone for too long, something’s going to end up chewed or scratched.

4. Bengal

Bengals are nosy investigators, so as a result, they can get themselves into some sticky situations. They are free spirits and love to roam around.

However, they can become aggressive and cause actual trouble if they do not receive enough stimulation. Take Bengal cats on walks once they’re leash-trained and provide lots of toys to allow them to exercise their minds and bodies.

5. Siamese

These spunky cats are inherently mischievous and not at all laid-back, so you’ll need to devote a lot of time and energy to their health and happiness.

Siamese cats are adventurous and will explore all the nooks and crannies in your home. If they are left to their own devices, they might knock over trinkets on your shelves or even turn on faucets.

6. Oriental Shorthair

The Oriental shorthair is a hybrid cat breed that was created by crossing the Siamese with the Abyssinian and the American and British shorthair.

These felines are inquisitive and always on the go, looking to get all up in your business. When you’re away, they won’t hesitate to entertain themselves in any way they see fit.

7. Cornish Rex

The Cornish rex is highly energetic, even into old age. These impish cats have sneaky tendencies and love to jump up high.

They also have excellent problem-solving skills that are unmatched. Some have even referred to the Cornish rex as a furry con artist.

