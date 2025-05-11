His Date Ditched Him In The Middle Of Dinner For Another Man, So He Made Her Pay For Her Food

One day, TikToker Chad (@defundsimping) matched with a girl on a dating app. They started chatting, but the conversation soon got boring, so he stopped responding.

But later that evening, she suggested that they go out for dinner. She sent him a link to a medium-priced restaurant she wanted to go to.

So, he picked her up, and they headed over to the restaurant. When they arrived, he ordered an appetizer, and she ordered a drink, an appetizer, and an entree. After she finished her food, she excused herself to use the restroom. She was gone for about 30 minutes.

Once 30 minutes had passed, he decided to stop by the restroom to check if she was even there. When he peeked in, the restroom was empty.

Then, he asked the server if he had seen the girl he was with. The server informed him that she was in the banquet room, where private events are hosted.

He walked into the banquet room and saw her with another guy. He told her to let him know when she would be done chatting and returned to their table.

A minute later, she came back and apologized for leaving. She explained that she had been catching up with a friend from high school. They ran into each other as she was headed toward the restroom.

At that point, he was already over the whole situation and did not plan on seeing her again. When the check came, she just stared at him and did not offer to pay.

After a couple of minutes had passed, he asked her if she wanted to split the bill or if he should cover the entire bill.

She said that they could split the bill, so they each put their credit cards down. However, her card was declined. So, she called another guy to ask for $25. He sent her the money, and she was able to pay the bill.

Before they parted ways, she told him that she wanted to give him a “date review.” She said that he was a nice guy, but that if he were a real gentleman, he would’ve paid the bill.

He pointed out that she was the one who had invited him out, ordered all the food, and then left in the middle of the date to talk to another guy, so he felt that splitting the bill was appropriate. She decided to call for a ride home, so he got up and left.

