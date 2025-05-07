7 Signs Your Partner Has Mommy Issues

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. When someone brings up “mommy issues,” it might just sound like a throwaway excuse to explain bad behavior in relationships, but it’s a lot deeper than that.

The term refers to unresolved emotional wounds that stem from a person’s relationship with their mother, especially during their formative years.

These early attachments lay the groundwork for how we connect with others in adulthood. So, when that bond is strained, absent, or totally enmeshed, it can create problematic patterns that show up later in romantic relationships.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner Has Mommy Issues

A fraught mother-child relationship may distort how someone views affection, boundaries, emotional vulnerability, and even self-worth. From fear of abandonment to an excessive need for control, the effects of these childhood dynamics don’t just disappear with age; they evolve.

Here are seven signs that your partner might be struggling with mommy issues and how it could be affecting your relationship.

1. They Cling To You To Fill A Void

If your partner seems emotionally needy or overdependent on your attention and affection, they might be trying to fill a gap that was left empty during childhood.

People with mommy issues usually didn’t receive a lot of nurturing, so as adults, they look to their significant others to provide the emotional safety they once lacked. However, this clinginess can feel extremely overwhelming, as if you’re expected to be their partner, parent, therapist, and safety net, all in one.

You might notice how your partner panics when you’re not around or gets anxious whenever plans change. It’s true that their feelings could be a result of severe emotional pain, but this dynamic can quickly cause you to burn out.

2. They Always Need Your Approval And Validation

Similarly, someone with mommy issues might constantly ask for reassurance that they’re loved, worthy, and doing things “right.” This need for external validation often comes from growing up with a mother who was critical or withheld emotions.

That’s why, rather than building self-confidence, they developed a habit of second-guessing themselves and chasing approval. Yet, while everyone needs a confidence boost from time to time, this level of dependence isn’t sustainable and can take a toll on your own mental well-being in the long run.

3. They’re Controlling Or Constantly Criticizing You

Control and criticism can be a defense mechanism learned from a judgmental or domineering mother figure. So, if your partner is quick to correct you or nitpick your choices, they might be subconsciously replicating the same treatment they experienced while growing up.

Remember that it’s not about you; it’s about the discomfort they feel whenever they’re not in control. Still, that’s also not an excuse, and you shouldn’t have to walk on eggshells or feel like you’re never quite “good enough” for your partner.

4. They Struggle To Show Affection

For some, mommy issues don’t result in overattachment or codependency. Instead, they lead to more emotional distance.

If your partner grew up with a mother who was cold or unavailable, they might find it tough to be open or act warm. Perhaps they shut down or avoid deep conversations and pull away when you try to get physically close.

Ironically, they may actually crave your affection deep down. They’re just unsure how to give it or receive it since they’re afraid of being vulnerable.

5. They Have Trouble Setting Boundaries

If a mother ignores or violates their child’s need for independence, that same child might grow into an adult who either doesn’t understand or fears boundaries.

In a romantic relationship, this could look like your partner overextending themselves just to avoid any conflict or feeling guilty whenever they have to say “no,” both of which are classic people-pleaser tendencies. They may also struggle to respect your boundaries simply because healthy limits were never modeled for them.

6. They Act Like A Caretaker As Opposed To A Partner

Additionally, some people with mommy issues actually take on a caretaking role, in which they’re always trying to “fix” or care for others at the expense of their own needs. This is usually the result of being placed in a parentified role during childhood, where they had to emotionally support their mother instead of being cared for as a child.

If your partner has adopted this tendency, their intentions may be loving, but the consequences can be costly. This dynamic can cause their whole identity to hinge on feeling needed, meaning they struggle to accept love without feeling like they “earned” it.

7. They’ve Internalized Insecurities From Childhood

Finally, does your partner wrestle with low self-esteem or act overly critical of themselves? It may trace back to childhood, especially if they were frequently judged and dismissed.

Whether their mother was subtly disapproving or downright harsh, those early messages likely became internalized and cemented as insecurities. So, as an adult, your partner might overreact to any constructive feedback, spiral over small mistakes, or seem threatened by your success.

These scars will take a lot of time and effort to heal, but the very first step is self-awareness and recognizing their root.

