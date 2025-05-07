7 Signs Your Partner Is Failing To Treat You Like An Equal

Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person



When There’s A Lack Of Mutual Respect, How Can Your Relationship Survive?

Maria Vitkovska – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Relationships can only thrive when there’s mutual respect, shared responsibilities, and a joint belief that both partners are standing on equal ground.

But sometimes, imbalances can start to show up and leave one person feeling unheard, undervalued, or even invisible.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner Is Failing To Treat You Like An Equal

Vladimir Arndt – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

So, while love is obviously a vital aspect of healthy partnerships, equality should never be up for negotiation. And if your partner consistently puts their needs, opinions, and priorities ahead of yours without considering how that affects you, it’s worth questioning why.

Here are seven signs that your partner isn’t treating you like an equal and why it’s important to recognize the imbalance before it’s too late.

1. You’re Not Included In Decisions, Whether They’re Big Or Small

Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s a red flag if your partner regularly makes decisions, from booking trips to changing weekend plans or even making joint purchases, without your input.

When you’re sidelined in matters that impact both of you, it creates a disconnect and can make you feel out of control of your own life. Both voices need to be heard and respected in healthy relationships, even when it comes to small daily choices.

So, whether it’s what to have for dinner or where to live, remember that your opinion should matter. Moreover, if your partner doesn’t take your thoughts into consideration, it suggests they don’t value you.

2. They Disregard Your Feelings And Accomplishments

Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Everyone deserves to have their emotional experiences and personal victories acknowledged, not just brushed aside. Yet, your partner might dismiss your concerns, belittle your efforts, and seem uninterested in your achievements.

This sends a message that they don’t respect you, and in the long run, such emotional invalidation will chip away at your confidence. In fact, it could lead you to believe that your voice actually doesn’t matter.

Even worse, your partner might try to compare your successes to theirs or imply that you’re not doing enough. Be sure to pay attention to how their words make you feel, and if you’re diminished instead of uplifted, you may need to reassess your relationship.

3. Your Partner Wants You To Change

Svetlana – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s natural to evolve and grow in relationships when it’s on your own terms. That’s why it becomes concerning when your partner begins to mold you into someone you’re not.

They may make you feel like your personality, interests, or appearance are in need of some adjusting to be “better.” Sadly, this is a sign that they don’t really accept you for who you are.

Equality means appreciating each other’s quirks and differences and realizing how they add to a relationship, not trying to erase them. And by allowing your partner to pressure you to act or dress a certain way, you’re sacrificing your sense of self-worth and identity in the process.

4. They Don’t Seem Interested In Your Life

Andrey_Arkusha – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Curiosity is the fuel that keeps romance alive. However, your partner might rarely ask about your day, fail to remember important events, or seem generally uninterested in your thoughts. This is a telltale sign of unequal emotional investment.

Someone who views you as an equal will naturally want to learn more about your world. They’ll want to know what’s stressing you out at work, what’s exciting you in your personal life, and what keeps you motivated. When that curiosity is missing, it can leave you feeling pretty isolated.

Relationships are built on connection, and that connection starts with genuinely caring about each other’s lives beyond the surface level. If you’re the only one putting in effort to make your partner feel seen, you have a right to wonder why.

5. Your Partner Never Compromises

nenetus – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When two individuals come together and try to form a life together, there are bound to be disagreements and differing opinions. This is where give-and-take comes into play. But if it always feels like you’re the only one making sacrifices, something is off.

Perhaps you’re the one who has to apologize first, even when you’re not at fault. Or, maybe you constantly have to rearrange your schedule to fit your partner’s.

A clear power imbalance is created when one person consistently gets their way, and the other is expected to go along with it. If your partner seems unable to compromise, then you aren’t with someone who can appropriately consider your needs and treat you with respect.

6. You Feel Like You Can’t Turn To Your Partner For Help

fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One of the most telling signs of an unequal relationship is feeling like your partner isn’t someone you can lean on.

You might instinctively turn to your friends or family when you encounter problems because your partner is dismissive and emotionally distant. Or, they may try to just “fix” whatever situation you’re facing instead of giving you some real support.

Partners are supposed to listen, offer advice when asked, and simply show up when it counts. So, if you automatically feel like you can’t go to your partner in times of need, it’s a bad sign.

7. You’ve Lost Your Sense Of Individuality

liderina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Finally, the whole goal of building a life with someone is blending your lifestyles and creating a shared space where you can both feel free to be yourselves. Instead, you might feel like you’ve merged entirely into your partner’s world.

If you’ve stopped spending time with your friends, pursuing your passions, or just making your own decisions, it could suggest that your relationship is consuming your sense of self.

In a truly equal relationship, partners are able to grow together without shrinking individually, so you shouldn’t feel the need to dull your personality or desires to keep your partner happy.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek