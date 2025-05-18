From Cats To Zoo Animals, Animal Acupuncture Is On The Rise

At zoos and aquariums in Dallas, Chicago, and Boston, animals have been receiving acupuncture therapy. In the United States, acupuncture has become more popular in human medicine. Meanwhile, it has also become increasingly common in veterinary practice, particularly for pain management.

Acupuncture is currently very useful for treating many different species, from household dogs and cats to large animals like cows, horses, llamas, goats, alpacas, pigs, sheep, and even camels. There are two versions of acupuncture that can be used to help veterinary patients.

The original form of acupuncture follows the principles of traditional Chinese medicine and has been practiced for thousands of years.

It believes that there are five elements in the body: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. These elements are associated with different energies, which are essential for a healthy body to function.

The other approach involves placing needles in certain areas to stimulate muscles and nerves, achieving specific effects.

The needles that are used in acupuncture treatment for animals are small and flexible. They are only about two-tenths of a millimeter wide.

The needles can be used on their own or alongside low levels of electrical current, which is a process called electroacupuncture. Research has suggested that the benefits from electroacupuncture last longer.

Acupuncture increases the endogenous opioids in the body. These are pain-relieving compounds that the body produces naturally.

Studies have shown that acupuncture can accelerate healing from nerve injuries, like spinal cord damage from herniated disks.

Herniated disks can be very painful for animals. The condition occurs when material from the disks in between the vertebra of the spinal cord is damaged, putting pressure on the spinal cord and other parts of the nervous system.

A 2023 study found that almost 80 percent of dogs with this condition recovered after being treated with acupuncture, compared to only a 60 percent recovery rate for cases managed without acupuncture.

Many vets are using acupuncture for other purposes, such as accelerating healing from injuries, increasing appetites, and improving digestion.

Acupuncture can stimulate muscles and nerves that are not functioning normally, helping to prevent muscle atrophy.

When a large animal has been unable to stand for long periods of time, its muscles atrophy, and fluid builds up around the injured limbs or joints. Acupuncture can reverse this process.

One advantage of acupuncture and electroacupuncture is that they do not have many unpleasant side effects. Drugs can have side effects like diarrhea, nausea, and other potential complications. When it’s done correctly by a trained professional, an acupuncture needle provides only benefits.

If your vet ever recommends acupuncture for an aging dog or cat, you can be confident that it is a legitimate treatment that can improve your pet’s quality of life.

