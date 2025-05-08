8 Common Types Of Anger Your Partner Could Have

Anger Is A Complex Emotion That Can Do A Lot Of Damage

Anger is a natural human emotion. One can argue that it's the most complex emotion of all.

It can be expressed in different manners, depending on the person. But sometimes, anger can negatively impact your life, especially if it’s something your partner is battling with.

Here Are 8 Common Types Of Anger Your Partner Might Have

Figuring out the underlying cause and knowing the type of anger your partner experiences can help them manage their emotions. Here are the eight common types of anger.

1. Addictive Anger

Did you know people can become addicted to anger? Addictive anger is connected to the adrenaline/dopamine rushes that occur when someone is extremely angry.

When a person experiences this style of anger, they consciously or subconsciously seek out situations that will provoke them because they are addicted to that feeling. It can lead to them becoming dependent on the emotion, perpetuating a cycle of destructive behavior.

2. Passive-Aggressive Anger

Passive-aggressive anger is pretty common. It does not involve direct confrontation. Instead, this type of anger may be expressed through sarcasm, silence, or short responses.

For example, imagine a husband who comes home to his stay-at-home wife and three kids after a long day at work. He’s upset because his wife got to stay home all day, yet she appears disheveled, and the house isn’t squeaky clean.

So, as he gives her a hug, he comments on how she must’ve had a relaxing day since it didn’t look like she had gotten much done.

3. Paranoid Anger

Paranoid anger develops from a deep sense of suspicion and distrust. A person with a paranoid anger style tends to believe that someone is trying to cause harm to them, whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional.

They are generally quick to become angry and are very sensitive to criticism. For instance, a person with paranoid anger might think their spouse is being secretive and cheating on them after witnessing them close an app on their phone, which can make them launch into defensive mode.

4. Planned Anger

This type of anger is designed to hurt someone or get revenge on them. It involves planning out how you will be angry in advance.

Perhaps you did something to make your partner mad in the morning before you left for work. Then, throughout the day, your partner might rehearse how they will unleash their emotions when you return home.

5. Shame-Based Anger

Shame-based anger arises from a person’s insecurities. They internalize their feelings and become upset with whatever person or situation prompted them to experience shame toward themselves.

As a result, they use anger to deflect their shame and take it out on others. It’s essentially a defensive response to feeling ashamed.

6. Sudden Anger

Do you ever feel like your partner explodes into anger out of nowhere? Sudden anger can be identified by episodes of intense outbursts that occur without warning, in which a person experiences a loss of control over themselves.

Each fit usually lasts for a short time and is a result of anything the person perceives to be even a little bit annoying. Eventually, the people in someone’s life will start to feel like they’re walking on eggshells around them or avoid them altogether. Sudden anger can prevent someone from maintaining stable relationships.

7. Habitual Anger

When someone experiences habitual anger, they are in a pattern of constantly being upset. The smallest things trigger them, and they regularly pick fights.

Many factors can contribute to habitual anger, such as work environment, stress, or learned behavior from childhood.

8. Moral Anger

This type of anger is less destructive than the other types of anger, but it can still be isolating. It’s also difficult to recognize in yourself. Moral anger stems from the belief that someone has committed an injustice toward you or another person.

It could also be a moral flaw witnessed in someone else. Different people have their own ideas about what’s considered immoral. But one example that might cause someone to experience moral anger is observing a friend lie about their whereabouts to their spouse.

Which category do you think your partner falls under?

