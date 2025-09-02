Her Ex And His New Wife Are Furious With Her For Refusing To Give Their Kids School Supplies

If you break up with someone, do you think it’s your responsibility to help them out financially with the kids they have with their new spouse?

This woman has a 15-year-old son with her ex, and they split up fourteen years ago. Her ex has since gotten married to another woman, whom he has three kids with (and two stepkids).

She and her ex split custody of their son, and they have always gotten him anything he needs for their respective houses, instead of buying him things that he takes back and forth between their homes.

“Only now my ex and his wife are financially struggling and they are resentful because my son got all new things for school this year, that I purchased, and they had to reuse old stuff for their other kids,” she explained.

“At first I was asked to donate supplies to them in order to show we’re all one family, which we’re not. We have a common family member but I am not my ex’s family and he is not mine.”

“This would never be done if the shoe was on the other foot and he was always especially possessive of things he bought for our son when our son was younger.”

But then her ex chose to force their son to share what he has with the rest of the kids living under his roof. Since then, her son stopped bringing his things to her ex’s house.

So when their son is done at school for the day, he leaves all of his supplies there instead of taking them with him. Her ex actually reached out to say she should not be fine with their son doing this.

But the thing is, she’s more than happy to have their son leave his belongings in his locker for safekeeping. Their son needs to have his own personal supplies for school.

“Why should I ask him to give away stuff he needs? I asked my ex and he said more could be purchased. I told him that’s as good as making me buy for his kids who are not mine and I told him that will never happen,” she added.

“Ex’s wife told me I am a selfish [jerk] and how…dare I make her kids feel like [junk] when they see my son with everything shiny and new and they don’t have that. I told her that’s for her and my ex to figure out. Not for me.”

“My ex said I was teaching our son to not help family and that I’m being spiteful against kids. I asked him would he be so willing to help any child of mine I had after him and he told me it’s different because men always have to pay child support and I asked him why his stepkids don’t have child support being paid that could have given them the money for new supplies.”

Their little chat stopped after that, and now her ex and his wife are acting super aggressive with her.

I don’t think she owes her ex and his wife a single thing. If they can’t afford to buy their own kids school supplies, that’s not her fault.

Do you think she’s wrong for not wanting to essentially fund school supplies for kids who are not her own?

