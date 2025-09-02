She Cut Her Son Out Of Her Life For Officiating Her Ex’s Marriage To His Mistress

She already lived through one betrayal, but years later, she’s watching her own son help rewrite that story; one where she becomes the villain, and her ex and his affair partner get to play happy ending. And this time, she’s not just being erased, she’s being blamed.

Five years ago, this woman got divorced after she found out that her husband had been carrying on a secret affair for eight long years. Her now ex-husband’s affair partner was only 23, while her ex was 48, and this tore their family apart.

Her ex had gone to rehab on two different occasions for things like anger problems, and so he was a real peach to be married to for 33 years of her life.

“When we found out about the affair husband went crazy and started threatening all of us, threatening to get our son fired from his job and took money and resources away from him because we were both speaking out publicly about his affair and he didn’t like the damage it was doing to his reputation,” she explained.

“Fast forward a few years and son flipped on me and went back to his dad, because his dad is taking care of him by financing his start up, even though I was the one that took care of him financially when his dad kicked us all off of a cliff (son is 30 now).”

Making it all worse, her son went out and got a license to officiate weddings so that he could officiate the one between his dad and his dad’s mistress!

After that, she cut her son right out of her life and blocked him from being able to reach out to her. She has also heard from friends of hers that her son has been going around making nasty comments about her and how she is also at fault for the affair.

Not only that, her son has said his dad’s mistress is a better woman for his dad because the whole relationship is drama-free.

“Yeah—because she hasn’t been gaslighted and cheated on for decades,” she added.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong to stop speaking to her son after he played a major role in her ex’s wedding.

Officiating that wedding was her son’s way of saying he picked a side, and it’s not hers. I think she’s allowed to protect herself from people who try to twist the past to make betrayal look like peace.

What do you think?

