A Customer Ordered Food At Her Restaurant, Didn’t Pick It Up For Hours, Then Got Mad When His Lunch Was Cold

Adrienne - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

One time, TikToker Kellie (@ambryrae) received a catering order placed by a customer who planned to pick up the food at 12 p.m.

But after 25 to 30 minutes, no one showed up to pick up the order. Kellie called the phone number that was on file, but no one answered.

By the time one o’clock rolled around, the food had been sitting out for an hour. Kellie double-checked the order information to make sure they had not prepared the food too early. She also called the number again but did not receive a response.

Finally, she had to put the food back in the walk-in freezer so it wouldn’t spoil. At around 6 p.m., she got a message saying that the customer was ready to pick up the catering order.

She had not expected the customer to be six hours late, so the food was now frozen and would take a long time to reheat.

When the customer arrived, Kellie told him that the food was cold because they couldn’t leave it sitting out for hours.

The customer interrupted her, saying that he originally had a lunch at noon but had to reschedule it. Kellie explained that they could’ve waited to prepare the food if he had called to let them know about his rescheduled meeting.

He still did not seem to understand why the food was not hot. Kellie told him there was no way she would’ve been able to keep his food warm for six hours.

Since other people were dining in at the restaurant throughout the day, they needed to use the equipment to make their food as well.

Adrienne – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Even if Kellie had the means to keep his food warm for six hours, it would’ve dried out. The customer asked her to warm up the food now, but she informed him that it would take at least an hour to defrost it.

The most baffling part about all this was that the customer was a doctor, so you’d think he would be smart enough to understand the concepts of time management and communication. Finally, he snatched up the bags of food and stormed out of the restaurant.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan