A Customer Screamed At Her After She Caught Him Sneaking Drinks And Charged Him

Southworks - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

As a server, TikToker Lizeth (@lizethvela82) knows the job is not all smiles and tips. There are your usual rude and difficult customers to deal with, and then there are those who take it to the next level—the extremely entitled, the excessively demanding, and the tantrum throwers.

The other day, she had a table of 15 people, and one man asked for three empty to-go cups for his three kids.

Lizeth brought them over, assuming that he was going to pour water into them. He ordered a Sprite for himself. A few seconds after receiving the soda, he requested a refill for another kind of soda.

The third time, he asked for a lemonade. Lizbeth realized he was trying to pass the drinks off as refills but was just pouring them into the cups for his kids. For the fourth refill, he got another Sprite.

Lizeth charged him for all the drinks because if she got caught giving out refills this way, she would have to pay for the drinks out of her own pocket.

When the man realized he had to pay for all the drinks, he was infuriated with Lizeth and made a huge scene by yelling at her.

He and his wife threatened to walk out without paying. They finally ended up paying and declared that they would not be coming back to the establishment.

“Why do people think that they can go to a restaurant, order food, eat and drink all of it, and be like, ‘I’m not paying’?” questioned Lizeth.

Several TikTok users in the comments section sympathized with Lizeth and commiserated over terrible experiences with ill-mannered customers.

“What do you mean he yelled at you because you didn’t let him steal?” pointed out one user.

“This one lady ripped into me like was literally yelling at me one time because she didn’t like her nachos. Like I did not make them. Why are you yelling at me? I wanted to cry,” shared another.

“Our kids’ cups are clear! And if we don’t charge drinks and get caught, you can get fired,” stated someone else.

