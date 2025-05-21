He And His Friends Didn’t Leave Their Waitress A Tip After Spending Over $300 After How She Acted

This man and his friends all went out one night earlier this week, as one of his friends got dumped, and they wanted to make him feel better.

He was the last person in their party to arrive at the club, and all of his friends were already seated at a table and drinking.

The waitress asked him what he wanted to have, and he got a Sprite, as he can’t drink due to the medication he takes. She awkwardly smiled back at him and left the table.

“Ten minutes went by, and I still hadn’t received my Sprite. However, she came back and asked my friends at the same table if they wanted another round,” he explained.

“They all said yes, and then they ordered shots as well. I reminded her about my Sprite, and she nodded and left. She then brought all the alcohol and shots back out for my friends, but still no Sprite.”

“About 10 to 20 minutes later, she returned and asked how we were doing. Everyone said they were fine, and I said I still hadn’t gotten my Sprite yet. She nodded again but didn’t even walk back to the bar; instead, she started talking to another girl.”

Ten more minutes went by, so he got up and went to the bar to grab his soda and a water. The bartender helped him out, he paid the bill, gave the bartender a tip, and walked back to his friends.

They spent a few more hours in the club, eating food and enjoying their drinks. When they were ready to go home, the waitress came over with their bills and that Sprite he had asked for ages ago.

He informed the waitress that she had never brought him the soda, so he had ordered it from the bar instead. She replied that the bar had transferred the Sprite to her, but he clarified that he had paid the bartender already.

“She said okay and took the check away. I don’t know why I was so upset about the Sprite; it’s just a Sprite. But my friends were also upset that I was being treated that way, so they all paid their tabs, left no tip, and wrote on the checks, ‘You should have brought my friend a Sprite,'” he continued.

“I think it’s messed up not to leave tips, and I would have told them not to do that if they had let me know in advance, because people rely on that money for their livelihoods. But I also don’t like being discriminated against because I can’t drink alcohol due to my medications.”

Do you think he and his friends were rude for failing to leave their waitress a tip?

