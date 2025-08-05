His Neighbor’s Porta Potty Leaked On His Property, And She Wouldn’t Move It, So He Reported Her To The Department Of Public Health

vaalaa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Home renovations are annoying enough when they’re your own, but when it’s your neighbor’s project leaking literal porta potty runoff into your yard?

That’s a whole new level of nightmare. He tried to be patient. He gave her multiple chances to fix it. But after days of foulness and no real action, he did what anyone tired of being ignored (and grossed out) would do: he called the city.

This man’s next-door neighbor has been in the middle of remodeling her house since March, and it doesn’t seem like the work will be wrapping up anytime soon.

This has certainly caused numerous headaches for him, but none are as bad as his neighbor’s porta potty, which has been leaking on his property.

The porta potty is set on his neighbor’s curb, and it’s hanging over a bed of plants on his property. He noticed not too long ago that liquid is seeping out of it and into his yard. Gross, right?

He alerted his neighbor to the leakage, and she said sorry while promising to do something about the mess.

A day after that, his neighbor failed to keep her promise, and the porta potty was still leaking, so he reached back out to his neighbor to request that she remove the porta potty as soon as possible.

His neighbor replied that she had her contractor investigating.

Another day went by without a resolution, so he let his neighbor know that she really needed to move the porta potty to entirely be on her property, so it would stop leaking onto his.

vaalaa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She argued that her contractor stated the liquid coming out of it was only water. He hit back that she still needed to move the thing out of his way.

After more waiting on his end and more doing nothing on his neighbor’s end, he finally reported her to the Department of Public Health in their city.

What would you do if you were in his shoes?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski