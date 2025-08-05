His Neighbor’s Porta Potty Leaked On His Property, And She Wouldn’t Move It, So He Reported Her To The Department Of Public Health

  |  
Aug 5, 2025
Follow Us
public portable plastic restroom cabin on green grass lawn aerial view of clean outdoor mobile toilet against nature background isolated bathroom lavatory exterior
vaalaa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Home renovations are annoying enough when they’re your own, but when it’s your neighbor’s project leaking literal porta potty runoff into your yard?

That’s a whole new level of nightmare. He tried to be patient. He gave her multiple chances to fix it. But after days of foulness and no real action, he did what anyone tired of being ignored (and grossed out) would do: he called the city.

This man’s next-door neighbor has been in the middle of remodeling her house since March, and it doesn’t seem like the work will be wrapping up anytime soon.

This has certainly caused numerous headaches for him, but none are as bad as his neighbor’s porta potty, which has been leaking on his property.

The porta potty is set on his neighbor’s curb, and it’s hanging over a bed of plants on his property. He noticed not too long ago that liquid is seeping out of it and into his yard. Gross, right?

He alerted his neighbor to the leakage, and she said sorry while promising to do something about the mess.

A day after that, his neighbor failed to keep her promise, and the porta potty was still leaking, so he reached back out to his neighbor to request that she remove the porta potty as soon as possible.

His neighbor replied that she had her contractor investigating.

Another day went by without a resolution, so he let his neighbor know that she really needed to move the porta potty to entirely be on her property, so it would stop leaking onto his.

public portable plastic restroom cabin on green grass lawn aerial view of clean outdoor mobile toilet against nature background isolated bathroom lavatory exterior
vaalaa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She argued that her contractor stated the liquid coming out of it was only water. He hit back that she still needed to move the thing out of his way.

After more waiting on his end and more doing nothing on his neighbor’s end, he finally reported her to the Department of Public Health in their city.

What would you do if you were in his shoes?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read
By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

More About:

He Secretly Got A DNA Test On His Daughter And Discovered She’s Not His

He Secretly Got A DNA Test On His Daughter And Discovered She’s Not His
August 5, 2025

By 

She Got A Girl Kicked Out Of Their College’s Leadership Program For Bullying Her Friend Over Her Hijab

She Got A Girl Kicked Out Of Their College’s Leadership Program For Bullying Her Friend Over Her Hijab
August 5, 2025

By 

He Divorced His Wife Because He Didn’t Want Her Terrible Teen Daughter Around His Kids

He Divorced His Wife Because He Didn’t Want Her Terrible Teen Daughter Around His Kids
August 5, 2025

By 

She Let Her Mom Know That Her Stepdad Wrecked Her Teen Years, And Now Her Mom Isn’t Speaking To Her

She Let Her Mom Know That Her Stepdad Wrecked Her Teen Years, And Now Her Mom Isn’t Speaking To Her
August 5, 2025

By 

He Gave His Wife An Ultimatum: Put Their Son In An Institution, Or He’s Filing For Divorce

He Gave His Wife An Ultimatum: Put Their Son In An Institution, Or He’s Filing For Divorce
August 5, 2025

By 

She Canceled A First Date After The Guy Told Her To Shave Down There

She Canceled A First Date After The Guy Told Her To Shave Down There
August 5, 2025

By 