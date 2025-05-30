He Locked His Sister’s Preschooler In The Bathroom For An Hour After The Kid Acted Out

Over the weekend, this 28-year-old man’s 26-year-old sister asked if he could babysit her six-year-old son, Ryan, while she ran some errands for a couple of hours.

He said yes, even though he doesn’t feel at ease around children. However, he thought he could manage for a brief amount of time.

The day got off to a good start. They sat down to watch a movie, and he gave his nephew some juice. He thought he was in the clear.

“But after about 30 or 40 minutes, he started getting more and more…wild. Like, full-on chaos mode,” he explained.

“He ran around my living room, knocking things over, dumped a bowl of popcorn on the floor, and started throwing couch pillows. I told him to stop, tried offering him different things to do, but he ignored me.”

His nephew sneakily went through his bedroom, uncovered a Sharpie, and proceeded to draw all over his walls.

As he attempted to remove the Sharpie from his nephew’s grasp, his nephew tried to kick him. He phoned his sister, but she failed to pick up.

Then, his nephew continued to act out and went after his dog, chasing her around the house until he caught up with her and grabbed her tail.

“She snapped at him, not hard but enough to scare him. He screamed like she mauled him and then threw a mug at her,” he said.

“That was it for me. I couldn’t handle it anymore, and I didn’t feel safe leaving him loose in the house. So I put him in the bathroom. I told him to sit in there and take a break until he could calm down. Then I locked the door from the outside.”

“I sat outside the door for a while, talking to him every few minutes. At first he screamed, then started crying, then got quiet. After a while, I went to clean up the mess in my bedroom and check on the dog. I figured it’d be fine, he wasn’t in danger, just contained.”

He left his nephew in the bathroom for pretty much an entire hour, and that’s where he’s concerned he might have messed up.

After his sister came back, his nephew went running up to her in tears and spilled the beans he had gotten locked up in the bathroom.

His sister freaked out on him and accused him of traumatizing her kid. His sister is no longer speaking to him, but she is going around telling their family that he locked her child up. Some of his loved ones agree with how he handled his nephew, while others think he did the wrong thing.

“I didn’t scream at him. I didn’t hit him. I didn’t scare him. I just didn’t know what else to do in that moment, and I wasn’t about to let him break more of my stuff or hurt my dog,” he concluded.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

