Her Fiancé Wants To Have A Baby With His Ex-Wife, So She Took Off Her Engagement Ring And Threw It At Him

For the last three years, this woman has been with her fiancé, Greg, and he proposed to her a month ago. Greg was married to a woman named Gemma, but they got divorced after they had a stillborn child.

“Greg says the grief of burying their child caused Gemma to have a mental breakdown, and she was never the same, and that’s why they ended up getting divorced a little over a year later,” she explained.

Despite the divorce, Greg and Gemma have been bizarrely close for as long as she’s been with Greg, and that makes her uneasy.

Gemma phones Greg at weird hours to speak to him, she drops by their home unannounced so she can chat with Greg face to face, and Greg and Gemma constantly see one another in person.

On the anniversary of their son’s death, Gemma gets so upset that Greg drops everything to be with her, as he’s afraid of what Gemma will do if she’s left alone to grieve.

So, it’s easy to see why she’s so uncomfortable with the relationship Gemma and Greg have, but she doesn’t push Greg to set boundaries with her, as she doesn’t want to be responsible for Gemma causing harm to herself, as that’s a very real possibility.

“Ever since Greg told her that we got engaged, it’s like she mentally snapped. She shows up at his job, and the two of them have been having lunch together, and her calls/texts now seem like every hour,” she added.

“Two days ago was the 4-year anniversary of their son’s stillbirth (this is the 3rd ‘anniversary’ since I’ve been with Greg), and he didn’t come home at all that night. The next day, yesterday, he didn’t come home until after lunch, and I was livid.”

“He said that he spent the night comforting her, and crashed on her couch, and made it seem like I was being insensitive to their grief for getting upset because he didn’t answer a ‘few’ missed calls/texts.”

Greg was so wrapped up in Gemma’s neediness that they didn’t say a word to one another all day yesterday. Just as she was beginning to believe that perhaps she was the one who should be more sympathetic, Greg said something horrifying to her.

Apparently, Gemma told Greg that she would like to try to have another baby, and she wants him to be the dad.

Greg’s response? He said he would speak to her about the matter, and her head is still spinning, because this is something Greg wants too.

“He told me that it would give them both ‘closure,’ and Gemma won’t be so clingy with him once she has his baby, so the two of us could have a fresh start to our lives,” she continued.

“When I told him that not only is this idea insane, but only an insane woman would agree to it, he accused me of being selfish for trying to keep Gemma from regaining something that could help her mental health.”

“We argued, and I threw my engagement ring at him and left. I spent the night at my sister’s, and I’ve been ignoring Greg’s calls/texts. Last night I was convinced that I don’t want a lifetime of feeling like ‘the other woman,’ but today, since I never lost a child, I don’t know…I love Greg, and I’m so heart-sick over this, it’s making me physically sick.”

What advice do you have for her?

