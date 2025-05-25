He Threw A Tantrum And Blamed His Wife For Giving Him Allergy Medication Before Taking An Allergy Test

While TikToker Sam Hart (@thesam_show) was at the allergist getting her allergy shots, a man came in for an appointment to get an allergy test.

When someone is preparing for an allergy test, the doctor makes it very clear that they’re not supposed to consume any allergy medication for seven to 10 days before an allergy test.

This rule is also communicated through the paperwork. As he was checking in, she heard the nurses ask him if he had taken any allergy medications within the past few days. He replied that he didn’t know for sure because his wife was in charge of administering his medications.

Then, he started getting mad at the nurses because he claimed it was not his responsibility to know about his own medicines.

The nurses asked if he wanted to call his wife, but at this point, he was growing even more aggressive, possibly because he was embarrassed.

He also declared that no one had informed him that he was not supposed to take allergy medications before the allergy test, which was obviously untrue.

Sam could not believe that a grown man, who appeared to be in his 50s, was throwing a tantrum and blaming his wife instead of taking accountability.

Somehow, men like this actually think they are more suited for leadership than women. Many TikTok users in the comments section pointed out the incompetence of men compared to women and shared similar experiences.

“My fully healthy grandfather microwaved a piece of pizza for 10 minutes. My grandma was on vacation without him for ONCE in her life, and he had never used the microwave without her before,” commented one user.

“I’ve worked in vet med my entire life. On the very rare occasion a guy brings the family dog to the vet by himself, he knows nothing. We’re actually very grateful for the notes his wife sent with him,” wrote another.

“My husband barely knows what medications he takes, and he has no clue what meds our 15-year-old kid takes. Every male executive in my company has wives managing every aspect of their subsistence,” added a third.

