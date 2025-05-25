He Told His Girlfriend’s Dad He’s Never Going To Marry Her Since She’s Cheating On Him With A Coworker

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Three years ago, this 26-year-old man began dating his 24-year-old girlfriend, but sadly, a little more than a month ago, he discovered that she’s been emotionally cheating on him with one of her coworkers.

The emotional affair had been going on for quite a few weeks when he found out about it (and that happened after he saw screenshots on her laptop, which she left in plain sight).

“The screenshots had things like, she wishes she had met him before me, how she has never felt this connected to someone,” he explained.

He didn’t say anything to his girlfriend even though he was upset, as he wanted to take his time working through his emotions.

Also, the week he found out, he was set to go on vacation with his girlfriend to a lake house her mom and dad own.

He thought he should play along, go on vacation, and then dump her after they arrived back home in order to keep the peace.

His girlfriend’s coworker texted her the entire time they were at the lake house. Whenever his girlfriend received a text from this guy, she beamed, excused herself, and went off privately to speak to him.

His girlfriend’s mom and dad took note of what was going on and wanted to know if they were doing fine in their relationship. He just said yes and left it at that.

“On the last night of our vacation, her dad took me aside and asked when I was going to make an honest woman out of her. I told him that it was never going to happen because she is cheating on me with her coworker,” he added.

“Her mom overheard me and started crying, her dad looked shocked, and my girlfriend walked in and saw everyone’s faces and asked what happened. Her dad told her that I had ‘aired their dirty laundry.'”

“She was furious at me for not talking to her about it first and for telling her family about it. She keeps telling me what I saw was just friendship between her and her coworker and that I misunderstood everything.”

His girlfriend now thinks he violated her privacy and says he embarrassed her in front of her loved ones. He’s left wondering if she’s right.

