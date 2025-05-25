Her Boyfriend Peed On The Bedroom Floor Two Nights In A Row, And She’s Confused About Why He’s Doing This

Having an accident on the floor is something you normally associate with a pet, not a person. But what would you do if your partner suddenly started peeing on the floor of your bedroom?

This 35-year-old woman has spent more than a year living with her 44-year-old boyfriend, and last week, they moved into a new apartment.

Well, the apartment is new to them, but it’s owned by her boyfriend’s family. Her boyfriend used to live there by himself a while ago, which is important to know, as her boyfriend is aware of the location of the apartment’s bathroom.

Two evenings ago, she got up and found a bunch of pee-sodden clothes piled in the corner of their bedroom. He figured her boyfriend wet the bed, however, their bed was bone dry.

She was so confused, so she simply requested that her boyfriend refrain from leaving wet clothing on the floor, as she did not want to humiliate him.

“Then last night I woke to what sounded like something leaking, and saw him urinating in the corner of the bedroom,” she explained.

“I asked what…was going on and he said, ‘I’m trying to move the furniture, ‘until I turned on the light and he could actually see what was happening. He didn’t say anything, and I just told him to clean it up.”

“I then assumed that the clothes in the corner from the previous night had also been peed on in the same way, I just didn’t wake up for that event.”

Throughout the last year, when she and her boyfriend lived in their old apartment, he never once had an accident.

He also hasn’t been caught sleepwalking or doing anything else that alarmed her. She knows moving to a new place can be a stressful event, and they’re still settling in, but she doesn’t understand why her boyfriend is suddenly peeing on the floor.

She knows she has to say something to him, but she’s still struggling with trying to get to the bottom of what is going on.

“He tends to white lie a lot to save his ego, so I’m worried if I will get a straight or truthful answer,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her?

