Her Boyfriend Cried After She Deleted His Ex’s Steamy Photos From His Phone

Izabela Magier - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For close to a year now, this 28-year-old woman has been dating her 33-year-old boyfriend. She is truly in love with him, they currently live with one another, and they’re in the middle of building a business together, too.

Not that recently, she discovered that her boyfriend was routinely checking out his ex’s Instagram page, and it happened a lot at work.

She felt uncomfortable about it, but then she went through her boyfriend’s phone and discovered tons of steamy photos of his ex.

“Some were from the same time we started seeing each other (he says they weren’t exclusive then), but it really hurt,” she explained.

“In a moment of panic, I deleted all the photos of her. I later told him everything. He was devastated, said I violated his privacy, and that those photos were part of his ‘past and memories.'”

“He cried and said he couldn’t trust me anymore. Since then, he’s been distant. But I also feel deeply hurt. He never validated how painful it was for me to find those pictures. He never said, ‘You’re right, it’s inappropriate to keep those,’ or ‘I understand how this hurt you.’ He defended the photos and didn’t reassure me that I’m chosen now.”

After deleting the photos, her boyfriend has pretty much checked out of their relationship. He doesn’t show her affection, he stopped complimenting her, and she feels like she’s the only one who’s even trying.

She’s worried that perhaps her boyfriend does not love her and instead, just feels comfortable with their relationship.

She wants things with her boyfriend to work out, but she is puzzled as to how they can move forward. It’s also upsetting to her that it seems her boyfriend was holding onto his ex while still dating her.

Izabela Magier – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She’s left wondering if there is a way for them to fix the damage done to their relationship or if this is the end of their time together.

“Can a relationship recover from this kind of mutual breach of trust (I invaded privacy, he kept emotional ties to the past)?” she wondered.

“What helped you rebuild a connection, if at all? Or is this relationship emotionally unbalanced at its core?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski