Her Boyfriend Expects Her To Pay Their Rent Alone For The Next Six Months While He Travels The World By Himself

Fokke Baarssen - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 26-year-old woman has been dating her 27-year-old boyfriend for the last seven years, and they do live together.

Not too long ago, her boyfriend confessed that he’s going to take a whole year off from work and travel by himself for the next six months.

She wanted to be all in on supporting his choices, but honestly, when she heard about what he expected her to do while he was gone, she couldn’t help but believe he was acting in a selfish way.

“I support the idea of sabbaticals in general, but the way he presented it has left me feeling uneasy,” she explained.

“He says he doesn’t want to continue paying rent while he’s away, which would leave me covering our full rent and expenses alone. While I have a good job and a steady income, it’s not quite ideal for sustaining everything.”

“Especially since we live in a city with high living costs. He also expects me to care for our shared pet on my own, which isn’t new but adds to my overall feeling of being left behind to hold everything down.”

She and her boyfriend have always taken the time to talk through major life changes that impact both of them, so it feels unfair and hasty that her boyfriend is all in on traveling the world while sticking her with his bills until he comes home.

It’s hurtful to her that he didn’t even bother to sit down and discuss something that will impact her too before making up his mind.

While she wishes she could be his cheerleader, so feels as if her boyfriend is failing to take her needs into consideration, and what he’s doing will leave her financially unstable.

“How can I approach a conversation about this that’s fair to both of us? How do I express my discomfort without sounding unsupportive or controlling?” she wondered.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





