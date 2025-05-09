Her Dad Was A No-Show At Her Wedding, But Went To Her Stepsister’s Graduation On The Same Day

Three months ago, this 27-year-old woman got hitched, and she had a ceremony on the smaller side, but it was gorgeous nonetheless.

She did extend an invitation to her dad, despite no longer having the best relationship with him. You see, ever since her dad got remarried and went on to have her 21-year-old stepsister, that truly wrecked their bond.

“We’ve always had a strained relationship. He left my mom when I was 10, and though we saw each other occasionally, I always felt like a backup family,” she explained.

“Still, I hoped he’d show up. I sent him the invite six months in advance. He said yes. Then, on the day of my wedding, I got a text three hours before the ceremony saying he couldn’t come.”

“He said my stepsister’s college graduation was scheduled the same day, ‘and she needed him there.’ I was shocked. Who was supposed to walk me down the aisle? He didn’t even call. No apology, no explanation. Just a one-line text.”

One week after her wedding, her dad phoned her and said he was hopeful they could move on, as he considered her wedding and her stepsister’s graduation both super important.

She responded that obviously, he picked her stepsister as the priority, so she’s no longer interested in having a shallow bond with him.

Finally, she told her dad to leave her alone. It broke her heart when her dad was a no-show at her wedding, as she was relying on him to be there for her big day.

“Now, my entire family is split. My stepmom says I’m being childish and ‘jealous,’ but what do I care? My mom says I’m right to be hurt,” she continued.

“My stepsister sent me a message saying ‘I’m trying to ruin her moment.’ I haven’t replied to any of them. I just feel… done.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for not wanting to forgive her dad after he was a no-show at her wedding.

