Her Husband Ghosted And Then Divorced Her Without Saying Anything, So She’s Wondering If Sending Him An Email Will Give Her Closure

Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Five months: that’s how long this woman spent married to her husband, and then he ended their relationship in a hurtful and startling way.

Her husband literally ghosted her, and then mailed her divorce papers without saying a word to her about his intentions first.

He didn’t even give her any indications that he was unhappy and no longer wanted to be with her anymore, which made it all worse.

“It was completely unexpected — he never even hinted that he wanted out. Problems started literally on day one of the marriage, mostly because of my ex-MIL,” she explained.

“She sabotaged the wedding day in all the ways she could and than blamed me that I ruined the reception. She’s a textbook narcissist: lies constantly, twists facts, and always plays the victim.”

She feels that this woman had a major role in turning her husband and their entire family against her. One day, she took a trip to a different city to visit her parents.

Her husband mentioned he would pick her up, but a day later, her husband’s family phoned her to say their marriage was over and done with!

He then proceeded to block her on everything, and a couple of days later, the divorce papers showed up in her mailbox.

“Just like that. I never reached out again. I didn’t scream, beg, or fight. I just went silent. It’s been five months, and I’m still processing everything,” she added.

Andrey_Arkusha – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I loved this man with all my heart, and he betrayed me in the most humiliating way. What hurts more is that he ghosted me once before we were engaged, but came back begging to marry me and I gave him another chance.”

“Now he’s posting pictures and showing off like he’s moved on. I’ve been holding in all my pain and rage. Lately, I’ve been wondering: should I send him one final email?”

She’s not seeking revenge; she’s hoping the email will help her heal. She wanted to tell him that he ruined her life.

He got off scot-free, and she’s been picking up the pieces and trying to rebuild her life. She’s wondering if the email might give her the closure she needs, though perhaps it’s better to let karma deal with him.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski