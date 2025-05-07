Her Daughter’s Blaming Her For Destroying Her Disney World Proposal After She Didn’t Warn Her To Dress Like A Princess

When you become an adult, it’s no longer your mom’s or dad’s responsibility to make sure you wake up and get dressed in a presentable way. That’s on you.

Now, this 51-year-old mom has a 29-year-old daughter named Sarah who just got engaged to a 32-year-old woman named Lily.

“During Sarah’s childhood, on multiple occasions, she had told me that her dream place to get engaged was Disney World,” she explained.

So, when Lily approached her and said she would like to propose to Sarah, she mentioned Disney World would be the perfect place.

They tricked Sarah by saying her 29th birthday present would be the two of them treating her to a Disney World vacation.

Sarah had no idea that Lily was going to propose, as they took the trip under the guise of a birthday gift, and Sarah was elated to get to go.

“This part is relevant to later events; she [Sarah] wore grey sweats, sneakers, and no makeup. While having fun, she got ‘sweaty and stinky’ (her words),” she added.

“She looked the happiest I’ve ever seen my daughter. I was filming her with my phone. Later that day, Lily proposed to Sarah, and Sarah said yes, then kissed her.”

“I thought my daughter got her dream marriage proposal. But later that week, Lily expressed to me that Sarah told her that she didn’t like how both of them looked and smelled on her 29th birthday.”

Sarah stated that if she were aware of the proposal, which she figured was only her birthday gift, she would have dressed up like a princess and gotten Lily to wear a princess outfit, too.

She then asked Lily to please tell Sarah that Disney World had been her idea entirely, hoping that she could resolve some of Sarah’s unhappiness, but Lily refused, pointing out she didn’t want her to get the heat for it.

She pleaded with Lily to allow her to take the fall, and finally, Lily relented. She went directly to Sarah and expressed to her that Disney World was all her plan, and Sarah freaked out on her.

Sarah demanded to know how she permitted her to look like a slob, knowing she was about to be proposed to.

“[Sarah said] that I should have made sure she looked like a princess, and made sure the proposal came early in the day, so she doesn’t get messy having fun before the proposal,” she continued.

“Despite her telling me Disney World was her dream proposal place, she was completely surprised. Am I the [the jerk]?”

