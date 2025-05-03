Her Husband Asked For A Divorce On A Dinner Date, But Now He Wants Her Back

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

How would you feel if your partner asked you out on a dinner date and then shared some heartbreaking news with you?

A month ago, this 29-year-old woman’s 30-year-old husband invited her out to dinner, and he told her it was a date.

However, at the restaurant, her husband stated he wanted to get a divorce after nearly eleven years with one another.

She was absolutely shocked as her husband said he felt like they were moving in separate directions, and like he was ‘failing her.’

Her husband was emotional as he opened up about his desire for a divorce, and when they got back home that evening, he switched into being pretty cold and distant.

One day before she moved out of their house and in with her friend, her husband was sobbing on the couch. She suggested that perhaps they could try out a separation instead of jumping into a divorce.

“I did oppose the divorce. I tried asking about what I could do or what we could do to fix this,” she explained.

“But he was adamant about it. I was still trying to figure out how it came to this. I was in denial at the time.”

In the month since her husband requested a divorce, he’s been sending her crazy, long texts painting him out to be some kind of a victim.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He blamed her for pulling away from him and saying she only cares about reading books, her phone, and her friend.

Now, they moved to a new state back in February, so she did spend a lot of time on her phone looking for jobs, but she didn’t ignore her husband in favor of her phone.

But then her husband switched and said he wanted her back and didn’t want to go through with the divorce after all.

So, she gave him an ultimatum: he has to go to therapy if he wants her to agree to work on their marriage and save their relationship.

“He made the effort by scheduling an appointment with a therapist, but he told the therapist that he doesn’t know why he’s there,” she continued.

“And lately he called me and I tried talking about some of our issues, and he kept bringing everything back to money. Also, he has a job and gets VA. To sum all this up, am I overthinking that he will never change, and he is only saying what I want to hear?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski