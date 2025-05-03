His Overweight Wife Accused Him Of Fat Shaming Her After He Got Upset She Broke Their Bed

shurkin_son - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When you watch someone you love gain weight to the point where you’re concerned about their health, is there a good way to address this without insulting them?

This 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife have been with one another for seven years and got married four years ago.

Back when he first met his wife, she was very healthy and led an active life. She had endless energy, prepped her meals for the week, and ran races.

“I admired her for her discipline and drive,” he explained. “Over the last couple of years, after her father died, she has completely changed her lifestyle.”

“She eats fast food almost daily, sometimes more than once a day. When I suggest we cook at home or maybe try to eat healthier together, she laughs it off or says she is too tired.”

“I have never pressured her or called her names. I have only tried to suggest healthier options and support her without being judgmental.”

But his wife has put on a significant amount of weight. She’s beginning to say that her knees and back are hurting her, and she’s tired all the time.

He suggested they prep their meals or go on walks to get moving, but she calls him ‘shallow’ or doesn’t listen to him. He’s even tried to get her excited about participating in weight loss challenges without success.

Nothing has gotten through to his wife. A week ago, he finally knew he could no longer stay silent after his wife broke their bed.

“We were in bed watching TV, and when she shifted her weight to get up, the bed frame cracked loudly and one of the support beams completely snapped,” he added.

“The bed basically collapsed under us. She was embarrassed but tried to laugh it off, blaming it on the bed being old.”

“The thing is, the bed was barely two years old and had a weight limit we were nowhere near exceeding when we first bought it. It was a sturdy bed.”

His wife was so embarrassed that he kept quiet after she broke their bed. He helped his wife up, and they just put their mattress right on the floor.



The following day, he mentioned to his wife that they really should invest in getting healthier, as it would benefit them both.

His wife flipped out on him, calling him mean and saying he was fat shaming her. His wife insisted that the bed falling apart wasn’t her fault, and he was using it to make her feel terrible about herself.



“Now she will barely speak to me. She even told her friends I “body shamed” her because the bed broke, and they have been messaging me calling me [a jerk],” he continued.

“For the record, I love my wife. I want her to be healthy and happy. But it feels like I am being forced to ignore a very real problem just to spare her feelings.”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

