7 Expensive Cat Breeds That’ll Cost You A Small Fortune

Some People Spend Money On Designer Goods, And Others Spend On Pets

Some people splurge on designer handbags and luxury cars, but then there are others who will drop serious cash on a fur baby.

The cost of a cat depends on its popularity, rarity, difficulty to breed, pedigree, coat color, location, and more.

Here Are 7 Of The Priciest Cat Breeds

Here are seven of the most expensive cat breeds. Let me warn you: these bougie breeds don’t come cheap! Whether it’s their exotic lineage or luxurious coats, they are worth the price.

1. Ashera

The Ashera is similar in appearance to the Bengal, with its leopard-like spots. Its genetics are mixed between the Asian leopard cat, the African serval, and select domestic cat breeds.

The Ashera has a mild temperament, is friendly, good with kids, and can be trained. It is considered to be the most expensive cat breed in the world, with prices reaching up to $150,000. This expensive price tag also comes with a luxurious lifestyle.

2. Lykoi

The Lykoi cat is a beautiful new breed established in 2011. It is also known as the “wolf cat” or “werewolf cat.” Their wolf-like appearance is due to a natural mutation in feral cats.

They shed a lot when they get older but will regrow their hair later, depending on the season. The missing hair around the face contributes to them looking like a wolf. They cost $2,000 to $3,000.

3. British Shorthair

The British shorthair is loving, quiet, and calm. It gets along with just about anyone, so they’re the perfect family pet.

These felines have plush coats and bright, copper-colored eyes. They are generally healthy cats with no known genetic health issues. Their price range is from $1,000 to $3,500.

4. Peterbald

The Peterbald is not your average cat—one look will tell you that much. It is a rare breed that originated from Russia.

Peterbalds are mostly hairless but can have a light, downy coat. They also have webbed toes and wrinkly skin. Their favorite thing to do is to spend time with family, including other pets. They cost up to $2,000.

5. Savannah

This breed is lively, energetic, intelligent, and adventurous. It is very expensive because these cats are highly sought after, difficult to breed, and have Wild African Serval genes.

Some generations start around $1,200, while others can start at $10,500.

6. Russian Blue

The Russian Blue is easily recognizable for its bluish-gray coat and striking green eyes. They are slightly reserved around strangers but are playful and affectionate around loved ones.

Their price range is between $500 and $3,000.

7. Bengal

Bengal cat markings are wild and exotic-looking, making them a captivating breed. They have athletic builds and look like mini versions of leopards.

With their high energy levels and need for mental stimulation, these cats will keep you busy. Prices are around $2,000 to $3,000.

