Her Husband Cheated On Her With A Coworker Five Years Ago, And She’s Still Not Over It

Petrov Denis - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back in 2019, this woman’s husband cheated on her with one of his coworkers, but he never told her about it.

In the middle of 202, her husband’s coworker reached out to her to confess to the affair, and that’s how she found out.

When she did learn the truth, she was pregnant with her second child, and her husband had cut off his coworker months earlier, but her husband was still working with this woman.

She instantly went to her husband after his coworker contacted her, and he didn’t hide what he did. He apologized and promised to do anything to stay married to her.

He swore he was done with the affair, and then he quit his job, got a new phone number, and tried to prove how sorry he was. He did express genuine remorse, so she gave him another chance.

“Now, I know he was only sorry he was caught, however, he did change. We have two kids now, our relationship has only gotten better since then, but I can’t stop thinking about the other woman/the affair,” she explained.

“I can’t stop comparing, imagining their relationship, and asking myself ‘why?’ Upon first finding out, I wanted to end the relationship.”

“I didn’t care that I was pregnant, the house is under my sole name, and I make more than enough money to live comfortably as a single mom with two daughters.”

“But, I agreed to ‘work it out.’ However, I’m not happy…I keep feeling like I would be happier without him in my life. He hurt me terribly, and I haven’t been able to get fully past the sequence of events.”

Petrov Denis – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

What advice do you have to help her move on and stop thinking about the affair?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski