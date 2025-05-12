Her Husband Gave Photos Of Her Feet To His Cousin, And She’s Creeped Out

Yuliia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One night, when this 30-year-old woman was sitting on the couch with her 31-year-old husband, she asked him to give her a foot rub.

She works as a teacher and spends all day on her feet, so she thought it would be a nice thing for her husband to do for her.

Her husband refused, as he finds feet disgusting, but then he mentioned she should ask his 16-year-old cousin Tim, as he believes she has awesome feet.

Tim is an introvert, and she doesn’t spend much time around him. She knows Tim has experienced a lot of bullying in school, and her husband is quite defensive of him because of that.

So, circling back to the comment her husband made about Tim liking her feet, she was shocked and disgusted that he would say that to her.



“I ask him how Tim has ever had an opportunity to see my feet, and my husband says, very casually, that he’s sent Tim a couple of pictures,” she explained.

“To his credit, he showed me the convo straight away. A couple of days prior, he was texting Tim, encouraging him to talk to girls and asking what he looks for in a girlfriend…”

“Tim asks if he can keep a secret and says it’s weird, but he has a thing for feet, and my husband jokes around with him for a while until Tim asks if I have nice feet. At this point, my husband sent him a picture of me sitting on the sofa watching TV with my feet up on the coffee table in black tights.”

She was not even aware that her husband snapped this photo of her. Tim replied that he couldn’t really see her feet through the tights, and her husband sent him more photos.

Yuliia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

What she found the most upsetting was that the next pictures her husband sent were of her kneeling down on the floor doing laundry, and she was wearing short pajama shorts.

She quickly freaked out on her husband for invading her privacy in such a bizarre way, and she found the whole thing disrespectful to her, too.

Her husband argued it wouldn’t be inappropriate for him to send photos of her on vacation with her feet showing in sandals.

He additionally hit back that it’s not like he was sharing steamy photos of her at all. It’s just her feet and nothing more.

“At one point, I wondered if I was being unreasonable, but I feel extremely gross that this greasy teenager, whom I don’t even particularly like, is asking for, and looking at, pictures of my feet, and I’m still furious with my husband for it,” she continued.

“I’m due to see the cousin for an extended-family BBQ at the end of the month, and I’m mortified. Do I confront him? What about his parents? And how am I supposed to draw these boundaries with my husband moving forward?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski