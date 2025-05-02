Her Husband Started Sobbing And Confessed To Being $27,000 In Credit Card Debt

Would you want to divorce your spouse if you found out they hid an enormous amount of credit card debt from you?

Yesterday evening, this 26-year-old woman was at home with her husband when something jarring happened. Her husband was sitting on their couch, and all of a sudden, he started sobbing while confessing to being $27,000 in credit card debt.

She got married to her husband six years ago, and they have two children together, who are two and four. She quit her job to be a stay-at-home mom four years ago.

She honestly started laughing when her husband began crying, but then she realized he was not joking around in the least.

She felt helpless and like she was going to be sick. It’s not possible for her to get a job, daycare is unaffordable, her mother-in-law doesn’t work but won’t help out with their kids, and her husband’s schedule at work is chaotic. Those are all the things she was worrying about as reality sank in.

“I already was frugal. I already only went out on girls’ nights maybe once a month,” she explained. “And I’m insanely depressed that my last bit of being able to socialize was stripped away from me, along with the small comforts I have (being able to buy a coffee or snack 2-3 times a week while I’m out with the kids).”

“He was really surprised I didn’t divorce him, but I don’t think he realizes I am literally stuck with him at this point.”

“I have zero options outside of just sitting and suffering for the next 2 years while we pay this off. I love him, he’s the only man for me, quite honestly, but the idea of not getting to celebrate my kids’ birthdays or Christmas for the next two years has made me really resentful towards him.”

She’s trying her heart out to find some side jobs she can do, but she’s feeling overwhelmed, knowing anything she makes will go directly towards bailing her husband out of his mess.

Meanwhile, she has to be in isolation in their house, making sure she doesn’t spend a dime. What’s even more hurtful to her is that she questioned her husband about their financial situation multiple times in the last several months.

Bills don’t get mailed to them, and her husband exclusively has access to their finances on his phone, so she has zero visibility.

Her husband insisted they were doing great money-wise, but he lied to her face. He even allowed her to lie to their oldest, who was thrilled to go on a camping trip that they now cannot afford.

“I think he just completely ruined my perception of him, and I no longer trust him to take care of our family, but I’m also firmly stuck in this position,” she continued.

“I really, really want to stay married to him, but I don’t know how I can’t truly love someone whom I have this little faith in (P.S., the debt is just accumulated stupid purchases he made, nothing nefarious).”

What advice do you have for her?

