Her Sister-In-Law Falsely Claimed She Was Her Surrogate

Currently, TikToker Belle Blake (@ollieolliefreedomfries) is seven months pregnant with her and her husband’s baby.

So, of course, she was mortified when she found out that her sister-in-law told the whole family that she was her surrogate.

Belle and her husband live about two to three hours away from her husband’s family, so they don’t see each other too often.

Recently, Belle and her husband showed up for what was supposed to be a family dinner. But when they arrived, it appeared that they were throwing a baby shower.

At first, Belle was excited. There were balloons and teddy bears, and everything was decorated so nicely. When they walked in, her mother-in-law greeted her with a warm welcome.

She thought that his family had finally grown to like her. They all surrounded her and touched her baby bump enthusiastically.

But then, they put a sash around her, and she realized that it read: “Surrogate Mom.” Her sister-in-law was also wearing a sash, but it read: “Mother-to-be.” Belle did not understand what was happening.

Confused, the family asked her if she was carrying her sister-in-law’s baby since her sister-in-law had been trying to get pregnant for years unsuccessfully. The family told Belle and her husband that her sister-in-law had announced that Belle was having the baby for her.

She cleared the situation up immediately, asserting that her baby was her own. Belle and her husband left the party shortly after that.

In the comments section, many TikTok users advised her to lawyer up for her and the baby’s safety. Others shared similar events that happened to them.

“My aunt tried to kidnap me when I was a baby because we were moving out of state, and she thought it wasn’t fair my parents got two and she had zero despite efforts,” commented one user.

“This happened to me when I was pregnant. My son’s father made false allegations to social services late into my pregnancy and claimed I was a surrogate for them. It was a nightmare,” shared another.

“Similar situation happened to my niece. I told her they’re going to try to take your baby. She moved in with me. The day the baby was born, they filed for custody. The day they came home, CPS showed up,” wrote a third.

