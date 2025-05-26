His Brother Secretly Got Engaged To His Ex And Announced It At Their Parents’ Anniversary Party, So He Walked Out

This 32-year-old man unfortunately just found out that his 29-year-old brother has been keeping an enormous secret from him: his brother has been dating his ex-girlfriend from college for the last year.

He dated his ex for four years, and they split up eight years ago. When he found out the truth and confronted his brother, his brother mentioned he kept quiet as he was afraid he would be mad at him.

Well, his brother was right, because he is angry, and all of this came out at their parents’ 40th anniversary party last weekend.

“My brother brought her to the party as his guest without letting me know beforehand. Her arrival with my brother left me shocked, since we broke up, and I hadn’t laid eyes on her since then,” he explained.

“During the meal, they declared their engagement, and my mom began crying tears of joy. I couldn’t take it and left. My brother trailed behind me, and we got in a big fight.”

“I told him he should have warned me, at the very least. He said I was being self-centered and spoiling our parents’ party.”

Later on that night, his dad called him up to say he had embarrassed their family by walking out of the party and causing a scene.

He’s not upset because he still has lingering feelings for his ex – he’s upset that his brother was perfectly happy keeping such a big secret, then felt like the best moment to reveal it was at the party.

As for his mom and dad, he’s convinced they knew his brother was dating his ex and most likely spent the last few months thrilled to welcome his ex back into the family, so that means there’s more than one backstabber in the bunch.

Anyway, given how upset everyone is, he’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to leave the party after finding out the truth about his brother and his ex.

What do you think?

