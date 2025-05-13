He’s Ready To Dump His Girlfriend Since She Wants More Children And He Doesn’t

This 40-year-old man has two sons who are twelve and ten. Five years ago, he lost his ex, and it negatively impacted him and their children.

His family helped them overcome their grief, and his mom and dad stepped up to care for his kids so he could focus on work and providing for them.

They have gone to therapy, which has helped them to find peace and happiness. He makes sure to take his kids out to participate in activities they adore in order to help them thrive even further.

He makes excellent money, but after he pays the mortgage, puts money aside for the future of his sons, and pays the bills, suddenly, there’s not much left over.

It’s extremely important to him not to compromise on saving for his sons to have a great future, as he wants them to be debt-free.



Recently, he began dating his girlfriend, 33-year-old Jennifer, and she has a son with her deadbeat ex, who is ten.

Jennifer has a job that pays her well, and she’s able to set money aside for her son, like he does with his own kids.

His sons and Jennifer’s son all attend the same school, and that’s actually how they met; a mutual friend introduced them.



“We haven’t introduced ourselves to our kids so far, because we want to make sure things go well. We also promised each other that we will treat kids equally when we get married,” he explained.

“Like savings for kids will remain untouched. But things at home will be provided equally for the kids.”

This month, he and Jennifer are planning on telling the kids about their relationship. Suddenly, Jennifer mentioned that she wants to have another child by next year, since she feels that it will strengthen their family.

He questioned Jennifer about what she meant by saying that, and she replied that she always dreamed of having two children of her own and that when she can make that happen, it will make her feel complete as a mom.

He reminded Jennifer that he’s 40, and he does not want another child at all. Ever. He’s middle-aged, and he wants to enjoy his time. They already have three children between the two of them, and to him, that’s plenty. Why keep on going?

He’s also concerned that he and Jennifer should be focusing their attention on making sure their kids get along and blend well.

“My youngest and her kid both will be in college in eight years. Having another kid by next year means another 19 years of child raising, which means I will be 60. I want to travel and enjoy my 50s,” he continued.

“She told me that I am being unfair. We have fights over this, and I am really thinking of a breakup. I love her, but another child is a big no for me.”

“I don’t wanna be [a jerk] to her. But I don’t see the solution to this. I want my kids to feel comfortable as well, and bringing a new kid can cause resentment.”

What advice do you have for him?

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







