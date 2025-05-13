Her Ex-Husband Wants Her To Play Mom To The Kid He Had With His Affair Partner

This 35-year-old woman has a ten-year-old son named Neo, whom she had with her 35-year-old ex-husband, Jeff.

Five years ago, they got divorced after Jeff had an affair with a woman named Rebecca. A year after she and Jeff split up, Jeff and Rebecca had a son, Omar.

Two years ago, Rebecca ditched Jeff and Omar and hightailed it back to the country she’s from. She has not reached out to Jeff or Omar since then; she just ghosted them and gave up on being a mom.

“My ex, who was always rude before that, has changed tunes since. During custody exchanges, he brings Omar and sometimes asks me to take him,” she explained.

She never says yes. While her son Neo is close with Omar and considers him to be his actual brother, she wants nothing to do with the kid her ex-husband had with his affair partner.

The last time she saw Jeff to pick Neo up from him, Jeff had Omar and a bag packed for the kid. Jeff insisted she should take Omar with her, but she declined.

Then Omar called her ‘mommy’ and asked if he could go with them, and she got upset about that. She got into a fight with Jeff.

“I told him to stop brainwashing the poor kid, as I will never be his mother. My ex doubled down and told me that I am a wonderful mother to Neo, and I can open my heart,” she added.

“The truth is I can’t. Omar reminds me of their affair. I know that he is innocent, but I don’t want him at my home. My son knows my boundary. Now my ex-in-laws are asking me to show some compassion and love for the kid who is faultless.”

“But I don’t want to be associated as any motherly figure in his life. They are calling me heartless for not taking the kid with me to my home and other places where I took Neo. They say he is without a mother.”

She doesn’t care; she still wants to steer clear of Omar, even if he is motherless. She doesn’t see how it’s her responsibility to step up and be a mom for him.

She finally hit back at Jeff’s family and said if she had been the one to have a child with her affair partner, would they be accepting of that child in their lives?

They didn’t have an answer for her, so she was happy that made them leave her alone for a bit, however, they started to text her and call her names.

Do you think she should be there for Omar simply because his mom walked out of his life?

