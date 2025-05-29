His Girlfriend Faked A Pregnancy Test, So He’s Ready To Dump Her For Acting So Crazy

Three months ago, this 40-year-old man began dating a 33-year-old woman. Recently, he was on the road, traveling for his job, when she decided to test him.

He works a lot out of town, but he’s home one evening every week. However, there is one week out of the month when he has to travel further to his clients who can’t come to him.

Now, his girlfriend knows when he’s driving in the car, and she also knows he has a difficult time making small talk over the phone, as he is an introvert.

Throughout his latest trip, which happened a couple of weeks ago, his girlfriend tested him by completely ignoring him after she sent him a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

His response to the photo was that there was no way she was pregnant, so he was pretty confused.

His girlfriend last messaged him that Thursday morning. On Friday, he headed home, and they were supposed to hang out on Saturday morning when he was back.

But his girlfriend was a no-show, and he didn’t hear a peep out of her until Saturday afternoon. He was out in his yard, so he missed her phone call, but he sent her a text asking if she was mad at him or something, since she had been silent for days.

He figured his girlfriend had to be angry with him for the way in which he responded to the photo of the pregnancy test.

When he finally saw his girlfriend on Saturday afternoon, she mentioned that she had ignored him on his trip as a test. She then demanded to know why he hadn’t tried to call her to check in.

“I told her straight up, I’m not here to play those games, that if she does it again, not to bother reconnecting after playing the silence game, as we would be over,” he explained.

“Well, in a moment of curiosity, I did a reverse image search on the positive pregnancy test photo she sent. Surprise, surprise, she’s saved it from a website.”

“I don’t know why I didn’t think to check before. I guess the setting it up that she was late, the negative test on the Saturday prior, just made it believable for me.”

“This is just 3 months in, I know I shouldn’t [mess with] crazy, is it too late? Am I going to expect more of this? I’m so close to calling an end now that I know…”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

