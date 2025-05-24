His School Resource Officer Warned Students About Predators, Then Was Caught Being One

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sometimes, the biggest red flags are the ones dressed like authority figures. A TikToker who goes by the handle @thegrumpyoldgay recently shared a shocking story from his teen years.

He grew up in a small, trashy town called Apopka, Florida, which was located right outside of Orlando. He had a brother who was three years older than he was.

His brother went to a school called Apopka Junior High, and there was a school resource officer named Officer K.

Apparently, Officer K liked his students a little too much, so he was fired. When TikToker @thegrumpyoldgay finally got to that school, there was a new school resource officer named Officer Mort. He taught law awareness classes and seemed to be pretty cool.

He was also very open about Officer K and taught them how to protect themselves from predators. Eventually, TikToker @thegrumpyoldgay moved on to Apopka High School.

When he was a senior, his best friend Liz brought over a girl from her neighborhood to hang out with them in the mornings before school started.

The girl was a freshman. As the year went on, he and his friend group tried to include her in conversations. It turned out she had a boyfriend, but he didn’t go to their school. Naturally, they all assumed that her boyfriend was a student at Lake Brantley, which was their rival school.

One day, the girl stopped showing up at school. Liz mentioned that she saw police at her friend’s trailer and that they think she ran away.

Later, they found out that the girl’s boyfriend was Officer Mort. It was strange because Officer Mort had gone out of his way to teach them how to protect themselves from someone like him.

Many TikTok users in the comments section shared some of the school drama that happened back in their time, noting that predatory adults who worked in education did not receive the proper consequences for their actions in the past.

“It was different in the ’80s. A girl from my high school married one of our teachers right after she graduated. No one really thought anything about it,” commented one user.

“My high school principal cheated on his wife and instead of divorce, murdered her, and tried to make it look self-inflicted and had his mistress burn down his lake house an hour away,” wrote another

“We had two coaches with the same situation. I had one of the coaches for geography—he did the whole ‘scared straight’ talk—arrested soon after for assault of a student,” stated a third.

