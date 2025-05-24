She Was In A Car Wreck And Saved By A Stranger, But After The Paramedics Told Her Nobody Was There, She Thinks She Saw A Guardian Angel

About five or six years ago, TikToker @.jmara was working in Chelsea, Michigan. She was driving to work on icy roads at nighttime in the middle of winter and going at a speed of 25 miles per hour.

There was a car that kept tailing her, but she refused to go any faster because of how slippery the roads were. Eventually, the driver behind her got impatient and tried to go around her, but they hit her car, causing her to spin out and crash on the side of the road.

The windows of her car were shattered, and it was super cold. Her glasses had also fallen off her face, so she couldn’t see very well.

No one came to check on her. But then, a man appeared out of nowhere. He said his name was Addison, and he was here to help her. He had piercing blue eyes.

He unhooked her seatbelt and reassured her that help was on the way. When the ambulance arrived, the paramedics loaded her into the back.

She told them that she wanted to thank Addison for helping her before the paramedics showed up. They informed her that there was no one named Addison.

Someone had called to report a car flying off the freeway.

She insisted that Addison was there because she had felt his touch and her seatbelt hadn’t unhooked itself. The paramedics were concerned that she had hit her head.

Later on, she tried searching for Addison on social media but wasn’t able to find him. Several TikTok users described their own experiences with guardian angels in the comments section.

“I’ve met an ‘Addison.’ An old man with blue eyes helped my parents push our broken down car out of the street and then disappeared. I was little, but I remember that,” commented one user.

“Me too, girl! He said his name was Tyler. Piercing blue eyes. He literally saved my life, and I never saw him again. He wasn’t even on the scene of the accident anymore when the police arrived,” stated another.

“My mom had one come in and talk to her about heaven four days before she passed away. We never saw the lady again. I know that was a guardian angel to give her comfort,” added a third.

