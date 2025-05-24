His Wife Covered A Tattoo From Her Late Ex: Then The Paranormal Activity Started

reewungjunerr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

We joke a lot about how we’ll never be able to truly escape our ex-partners, but one man is convinced that his new wife’s deceased ex-boyfriend has been haunting them.

He and his wife got married not that long ago and are very much in love. However, his wife has a dark and depressing past with an ex-boyfriend from her teenage years.

She was with him for over 2 years before he died of an overdose. It was heartbreaking, and he learned over time that this ex-boyfriend had put her through a lot.

This ex-boyfriend was not only a heavy drug user but also caused a lot of mental and physical abuse. He also had bizarre behaviors – once, his wife caught him and a friend drawing pentagons on the walls and calling out to demons and bad energies.

After her ex-boyfriend died, his wife took it very hard. A few paranormal-type incidents occurred, making her believe that his spirit was following her.

She’s had to do a lot of work to move past it, like going on retreats, letting go of some of the items she held onto, cleansing the spaces around her, etc.

Right after he died, she got the words ‘I love you’ tattooed on her arm in his handwriting and realized in her new relationship that she should have it covered up.

But once his wife covered up her tattoo, strange things started happening.

“We both started bickering without any real problems,” he recalled. “Some appliances started acting up. We just marked it off as an inconvenience and moved on.”

reewungjunerr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

They decided to get married and have their honeymoon in New Orleans. They had a very eventful trip. They did a lot of partying and were feeling absolutely exhausted.

But, then, something happened in their Airbnb that convinced them the ex-boyfriend’s spirit may have joined them on their honeymoon.

One morning, they got into a pretty heated argument. Then, they noticed that lights would start flickering everywhere the wife went in the Airbnb, and the ceiling fans would turn off.

“We both had an idea of what was happening,” he explained. “It scared her…”

At one point, when they both looked into a mirror, he saw a silhouette standing behind her. He felt that it was the ghost of her ex-boyfriend trying to interfere with their new marriage.

As the lights continued to flicker and the Airbnb became creepier by the minute, he finally slammed his hands down on a coffee table and screamed at the spirit, telling him to leave his wife alone.

Once he said that, one by one, the lights in the Airbnb stopped flickering. Although it seemed like the spirit had listened, the couple still feels uneasy in their home.

So what do they do now? Go see a medium? Let’s just hope they can carry on with their marriage happily soon.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski