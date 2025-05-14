His Wife’s Leaving Him For A Surgeon She Met At Work

ajr_images - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man’s wife works at a hospital as a nurse. She isn’t in the surgery department, however, she met a male surgeon while at work.

He and his wife have two kids together, and she started cheating on him with said surgeon, who is married with six children (he suspects these kids are from different women based on social media profiles he uncovered on his wife’s phone).

He was worried his wife was being unfaithful when he picked up her phone once, and she lost it on him. He wasn’t trying to snoop; he had to use his wife’s phone for something, but her reaction threw him off.

Sadly, his worst fears have been confirmed: his wife has spent the last year cheating on him with the surgeon she met at work, and she’s planning on leaving him for this guy.

His wife and the surgeon appear to love one another truly, and it’s more than just a physical thing. His wife and the surgeon have gone out of town for dates, and they spent Valentine’s Day together (his wife lied and said she was spending it with her girlfriends).



“What hurts is that my wife called me a loser when she was texting her friends about the affair. She’s embarrassed because she works in the medical field, and I’m just a warehouse worker,” he explained.

“I recently got promoted to warehouse manager, and I was excited about it, and I thought she would be happy for me, and she was like, ‘Oh, nice you’re still doing the warehouse gig.'”

“Sorry, I’m not a doctor, sorry I’m not someone you respect or look up to because of my profession. Sorry, I don’t make enough money for you.”

He and his wife are high school sweethearts, and she used to be head over heels for him, but she’s changed a ton.

His wife has grown to resent what he does for a living and the fact that he doesn’t make enough money in her eyes.

This isn’t a secret to him, but he never dreamed his wife would throw their marriage away over it or seek out another man.

“She was talking about how she wouldn’t take full custody from me because I’m a good dad, and then joked, ‘Also, I know your house is a 7-bedroom, but we would have way too many kids, it’ll feel like we run a Chuck E. Cheese.’ Yeah, that’s her exact text word for word.”

