If You’ve Ever Felt Behind Thanks to Social Media, Read This

Kaspars Grinvalds - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Social media is full of perfectly curated images and ideas that will make you feel insecure about stuff you never even thought about before, such as having hip dips, needing to take a nap in the middle of the day, or reheating your coffee a couple of times.

Somehow, these completely normal things are painted as absolutely weird and shocking. TikToker Bethany (@violetroselife) is listing some more totally regular, everyday human stuff that the internet loves to pretend is no good.

First of all, it is normal to have the same cell phone for years. Nowadays, plenty of people drop big bucks on the latest smartphone every year, even if their old one still works well. It’s super unnecessary and can break the bank with how much phones currently cost.

Next, it is normal to rewear clothes all the time. If you’ve got access to a washing machine, it’s not embarrassing to wear the same outfit you had on last week.

Third, you do not need to constantly purchase new makeup or hair care products. It is normal to use up every last drop of product before buying new ones, as long as the products you have are not expired.

You also do not need to go on multiple vacations or even one vacation every year. On social media, it seems like all you hear about are trips to Japan, but remember that people only post about the highlights of their lives on social media to make themselves more glamorous.

Furthermore, it is completely unnecessary to keep up with new trends, whether it’s the latest popular water bottle or the aesthetic of your home.

Trying to mold yourself to these trends is exhausting, time-consuming, and will burn a hole in your wallet. It’s normal to have the same home decor for years.

“Social media has made it hard to remember what is normal and what isn’t in terms of consumption,” said Bethany.

So, spend mindfully and enjoy what you already have! In the comments section, many TikTok users added to Bethany’s list of normal stuff.

“Thank you! I know people who make me feel weird and ‘close-minded’ for not traveling the world and going on vacation. I’m trying to save money, and there’s plenty to do at home,” commented one user.

“Not only is it normal to have the same clothes and accessories for years and years, it helps you stand out and makes you more memorable when you’re doing your own thing instead of looking like everyone else,” pointed out another.

“It’s totally normal to have an older car, especially as a teenager!!! People hate on me for my 2008 Honda, as if I’m not a literal 18-year-old? I don’t need a 2025 Mercedes,” stated a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan