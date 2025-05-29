She Was Found Dead In A Locked Hotel Room With A Suitcase Full Of Ammunition

In June 1995, a woman was found dead in her hotel room due to a gunshot to the head. Her death was a mystery, as there were many details that just didn’t line up.

For example, the labels on her clothing were removed, she carried a large amount of ammunition, and she did not have any personal identification or belongings that could give authorities a hint as to who she was.

The woman checked into the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Oslo, Norway, as Jennifer Fairgate. She did not have any identification or payment on file.

She was assigned room 2805. Despite the luxury hotel’s strict security protocols, Jennifer went unnoticed until her body was discovered three days later.

A 25-year-old security guard named Espen Næss was the one to alert police about Jennifer. He was asked to check on room 2805 because there was no credit card registered to the room. When he approached the room and knocked on the door, he heard a gunshot from within.

Næss backed away instinctively and returned to the lobby to notify the police. The hotel’s head of security also knocked on the door several times but received no response. He used his key card to open the door to a gruesome scene.

A woman’s body lay on the bed with a gunshot wound to her forehead. There was a pistol on top of her chest, and the room was relatively undisturbed.

The labels had been removed from her clothing, and her suitcase contained 34 rounds of ammunition. No personal items were uncovered anywhere.

The room was locked from the inside, and the hotel’s security system showed no signs of forced entry or suspicious activity.

The last known sighting of the woman took place the evening before her death. A room service attendant noted that the woman had tipped a generous amount of money and spoke German.

The autopsy suggested that she was around 30 years old. She had blue eyes and short, dark hair. People have theorized that Jennifer Fairgate was involved in espionage.

Others thought she might’ve been part of a criminal network. Or, perhaps, she was grappling with personal issues and decided to take her own life.

To this day, Jennifer Fairgate’s death is still an unsolved case.

