He Saw His Dead Neighbor Waving At Him One Morning

Allison - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

One morning, TikToker Voyce Butler (@voycebutler3) saw his neighbor waving at him, so of course, he waved back. But later, he found out that his neighbor had passed away the previous night.

Around 7:30 a.m., he was taking out the trash like he did every morning. His neighbor across the street gave him a slow wave from his porch, wearing the same gray hoodie he always did.

Voyce waved back, not thinking anything of it. About an hour later, he noticed flashing lights outside. There were two police vehicles outside, and a coroner’s van pulled up shortly after.

When he walked over to ask what had happened, one of the police officers informed him that his neighbor had passed away during the night around 9:40 p.m. However, no one found him until this morning.

Perplex, Voyce told the officer that he had just waved to his neighbor that morning. The officer just stared at him and then asked if the neighbor had been wearing anything specific.

When Voyce stated that his neighbor had been wearing a gray hoodie, the cop looked at his partner and said that was what he was wearing when he passed.

He was slumped over in a chair inside, so he never even left the house. Yet, he somehow waved and smiled at Voyce like it was just another normal day.

Ever since then, Voyce hasn’t been able to get the incident off his mind. Many TikTok users took to the comments section to share their own spiritual experiences.

“We lost a key a long time ago, and it showed up after my mom passed. My littlest child brought it to our bed and said that Grandma said to give it to us. Crazy but true!” exclaimed one user.

“I was taking care of an elderly couple in an assisted living facility a few years back. The husband ended up in hospice and passed. Two days after passing, I woke up in the middle of the night to see him standing over me, and he kissed me on my cheek and told me thank you, and then was gone,” commented another.

“My brother-in-law passed on October 27, 1991, at 2:30 a.m. His neighbor said good morning to him that morning at 7 a.m. Neighbor saw him in his work uniform. I believe this,” added someone else.

